Teyana Taylor And Aaron Pierre Hard Launch Their Relationship After Dropping Hints For Months

Getty

Two of Hollywood’s finest, Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre are allegedly dating and the internet is here for it. Those who have been paying attention may have noticed the couple dropping hints for a little while now.

How did the hard launch come about? The singer, 34, posted images from the Oscars of her doing James-Bond likes poses with the actor.

“Oscar night in black & white, no grey area. 🤍” she captioned the images. The post also had SZA’s “Take You Down” playing in the background.

Some fans feel the pictures are giving more movie promo than couple, but well wishes poured in via her comment section nonetheless.

Pierre also posted images from the Oscars with Taylor on his personal Instagram page but did not include a caption.

Fans have suspected the handsome couple may be an item since last month when they were spotted at the American Black Film Festival Honors on Feb. 17. They shared a table at the event and appeared to be in deep conversation judging by photographs from the night. Both artists were honored with the Rising Star award that night.

Additionally, the ‘Mufasa’ actor and Taylor were at Vanity Fair’s Oscar afterparty on Sunday and posed together with actress Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts.

If the two are dating, this will be the actress’ first public relationship since calling it quits with her ex-husband Iman Shumpert in 2023 after seven years of marriage. The former couple share daughters Iman “Junie,” 9, and Rue Rose, 4 together.

Although Taylor was rumoured to be dating Leonardo DiCaprio in 2024, that was never confirmed by either person.

We don’t know much about Pierre’s dating life, but him bagging Teyana is definitely a good look. He quickly became a fan favorite and the internet’s heartthrob after appearing on the Jennifer Hudson show. Pierre went viral for his dance down the ‘Spirit Tunnel’—a hallway where guests receive praise from staff before going on set.