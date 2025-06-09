Teyana Taylor Throws Her New Boo, Aaron Pierre, A Surprise Birthday Party

Teyana Taylor/Instagram

People who were unsure whether Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre were officially dating may have a definitive answer now. The singer threw her lover what appeared to be an intimate a surprise party for his 31st birthday. Pierre looked genuinely surprised when walking into the venue and seeing familiar faces. He took a moment to steal an intimate kiss from Taylor in the clip being shared online.

Teyana threw a surprise party for Aaron 🥹 pic.twitter.com/RdFVLK6xbT — เ (@mjslovaaaa) June 8, 2025

Prior to the surprise, the A Thousand And One actress penned a short but meaningful birthday message to Pierre via Instagram. “Cheers to Thirty-WON & many more wins around the sun. 🌹” the caption started. “H”AP”PY BIRTHDAY Woody”

Pierre, popularly known as “Mufasa” also featured in Taylor’s “Long Time” music video, which she recently released after taking a hiatus from music.

The couple initially hard launched their relationship in March, confirming rumors that they were an item. Pierre and Taylor had the internet in cahoots when they posted images of them together at the Oscars.

“Oscar night in black & white, no grey area. 🤍” the 34-year-old captioned the images back in March.

Fans first suspected the two actors were dating in February when they were spotted sharing a table and chatting at the American Black Film Festival Honors. Most social media users are here for this pairing and praise the singer for moving on post divorce. The Hold On singer was previously married to former NBA play Iman Shumpert between October 2016 and July 2024 when they finalized their divorce.

They’re also co-parenting two daughters—Iman“Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert.

In March, shortly after the hard launch of her new romance, rumors surfaced about Taylor’s divorce settlement, which leaked to the public. The actress addressed and refuted the rumors, which alluded to her taking Iman for his money during an Instagram live.

“I post my little picture at the Oscars, and it does 1.4 million views. Then, the next day, all of a sudden, here come these fake divorce settlements,” she said. “That’s the part y’all don’t see. Every time I have something going on, there’s another story about this sealed divorce.”

The 34-year-old concluded her live by begging fans to

” Let me get my back blown out in peace.”

We’re glad her request has been granted and she can celebrate her new man in peace.