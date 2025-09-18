ICYMI, Teyana Taylor And Aaron Pierre Stunned In Red Carpet Debut

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre have been two peas in a pod since they first popped out together in March. Their most recent outing, which took place this week, happened to be their red carpet debut. It was the London premiere of Taylor’s new film One Battle After Another at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

The good-looking couple turned heads with their effortless chemistry. Taylor, always one to make a statement, gave us a peek of her sculpted abs in a gray ensemble from Chinese fashion house Oude Waag. It included a long skirt and coat over a black bra top, gray four-fingered gloves, and a matching balaclava. Pierre complemented her style and kept it sleek with a classic navy blue BOSS suit and black shades.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre attend the London Premiere for “One Battle After Another” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage)

While being interviewed at the movie premiere, the British actor, 31, was asked what brought him there.

“Teyana Taylor. She’s fantastic. She’s absolutely extraordinary. Today is about her,” he responded, enamored.

Fans have been buzzing about the two since whispers of their connection first started swirling earlier this year, when they hard-launched their relationship at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party in March. This is the first man the singer has been public with since her contentious divorce from Iman Shumpert in 2023. Since then, the artist has been thriving in her career and also in the love department.

Taylor has made it clear just how different this relationship feels and also how protective she is of her newfound love.

“What me and Aaron have is very healthy, and it’s very gentle, and it’s very soft, and it’s very kind, and it’s very sweet, and it’s very warm, and it’s one of the best feelings I ever had, and most importantly, it’s so safe,” she said during an interview with HOT 97 in August.

The 34-year-old even used a poetic metaphor to explain the way Pierre treats her: “With a cup of tea you walk slower. You’re more calm, you’re more delicate… I feel like I am a cup of tea and I feel like he handles me as such … it allows me to feel warm and to feel safe and not be in survival mode.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre attend the London Premiere of “One Battle After Another” at Leicester Square on September 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

That sense of safety extends beyond romance into her artistry. Taylor recently revealed that Pierre has been deeply supportive of her creative process, more specifically relating to her latest album, Escape Room, for which he starred in the promotional short film.

“He damn near EP’d it. It felt good to have someone be as passionate and as serious as you are,” she said in an interview. “To have someone on your side fully hear you and don’t think that your visions are crazy.”

Both stars have kept the details of their relationship somewhat low-key, but it seems like their connection may be blooming into something really special.