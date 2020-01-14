The Upgrade: These 3 Apps Will Up Your Photo Editing Game

Getty Images

You see them all the time. IG feeds with photos that seem to have the same color palette or photos that always seem to be taken without a single person in them. At first scroll, they appear to be a combination of luck and hours of professional editing, and for a few, they might be. However, the path to picture-perfect photos might be easier than it seems.

From smoothing out fine line facial features and making colors pop, to removing pesky tourists and creating the perfect filter, editing photos doesn’t have to involve pricey programs. All you need to take your photo editing game to the next level are a few helpful apps that bring photo perfection right to your fingertips.

We’ve rounded up a few of our faves that will take your images from blah to wow, and have you feeling like you can hang with best editing big dogs. Trust us, after a few minor tweaks with these apps, you’ll have everyone on your social feed wondering just how you did it. Don’t worry, your secret is safe with us.

01 A Color Story If you want your photos to look perfect without them looking like you spent hours in Adobe Lightroom trying to make them that way, the A Color Story App is right up your alley. Pre-loaded with over 400 filters, moveable effects, advanced tools, a planning feature and more, the app is perfect for giving your shots some pop on the go. Photo Credit: Google Play 02 Polarr If you want the power of Adobe Lightroom without the costs, Polarr is a great balance . The app mimics many of Lightroom's best tools including custom overlays, blending, and filters. The best part is that Polarr is user-friendly so even a novice to the editing game can create picture-perfect images in no time. Photo Credit: Google Play 03 PhotoDirector What makes PhotoDirector great is its ability to do the one thing we always wish we could do to our favorite images - remove objects. From that one person with the angry face in the background to the trash on the floor, this app allows you to get rid of it all with just a few swipes and clicks. Photo Credit: iTunes

Share :