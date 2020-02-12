The Upgrade: 3 Apps For Managing Your Rewards And Points

When it comes to travel, one of the best ways to stay on the go (and within budget) is to collect rewards and points. The problem is, keeping track of every account username, password, balance and expiration date for all your credit card rewards, and hotel and airline point programs can be a daunting task. The result? Travelers end up collecting points and rewards that they never get a chance to redeem. Which ultimately means tons of free trips and perks left on the table.
The good news is there are great apps on the market that can help you collect all this information in one place and help you learn to use it efficiently so you never lose or forget about your hard-earned rewards again. If you’re looking for a new weapon to add to your travel arsenal, check out these three apps we know you’ll love, and download them today so you can start traveling smarter tomorrow.
01
TripIt Pro
As if being able to create and share itineraries, see airport maps and tally your travel stats in the free version wasn't great enough, upgrading to the pro version of TripIt (for $49 a year) allows you to also track most major airline, hotel, and car reward programs. Basically, everything you need to monitor your travels from beginning to end is all in one app.
Photo Credit: iTunes
02
AwardWallet
AwardWallet is an O.G. in the game when it comes to managing your prized rewards and points. Not only does the app track balances for you and your family members, but it will also track your travel plans and notify you via email when your balances are about to expire.
Photo Credit: iTunes
03
Points.com
Like most reward tracking apps, Points.com's loyalty wallet allows users to track and redeem points and airline miles from one place and with one login. Its most popular feature, however, is that it also allows you to exchange points and miles between different programs.