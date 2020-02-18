The Upgrade: 3 Apps For Finding Affordable Hotel Deals

One of the hardest parts of trip planning, after deciding where to go, has to be figuring out where to stay. Like most of us, you probably have IG worthy hotel tastes, on a hostel budget. However, just because you don’t want to spend a lot of coins that doesn’t mean you want to rest your crown somewhere subpar. (We get it!)
These days, finding hotel deals can be as simple as picking up your phone, if you know where to look. Thanks to technology and a few cool apps, your beer budget can have you living your best life. No matter whether you’re looking for budget luxe or a last-minute escape, we’ve found a few tried and true apps that make snagging that epic hotel deal a breeze.
Trivago
Trivago allows users to quickly compare hotel prices for over one million hotels around the world. Even though Trivago doesn't offer a rewards program, they do offer exclusive deals on hotels that are significantly cheaper than other platforms.
Hotwire
What makes Hotwire stand out from other apps is the fact that it is one of the best hotel booking programs for last-minute deals. Hotwire helps travelers save up to 60% on hotels globally, and if you find a lower price within 24 hours of booking, the company matches and refunds the difference.
HotelTonight
HotelTonight might be all about booking last-minute hotel rooms on the cheap, but don't think they're going to give you just any old hotel. The company only publishes hotels on their app that they would stay in themselves, and there's over 15,000 of them. The app also comes with its own version of Siri called Aces, that you can ask for everything from dinner reservations to extra room amenities.