The Upgrade: 3 Apps For Finding Affordable Hotel Deals

Getty Images

One of the hardest parts of trip planning, after deciding where to go, has to be figuring out where to stay. Like most of us, you probably have IG worthy hotel tastes, on a hostel budget. However, just because you don’t want to spend a lot of coins that doesn’t mean you want to rest your crown somewhere subpar. (We get it!)

These days, finding hotel deals can be as simple as picking up your phone, if you know where to look. Thanks to technology and a few cool apps, your beer budget can have you living your best life. No matter whether you’re looking for budget luxe or a last-minute escape, we’ve found a few tried and true apps that make snagging that epic hotel deal a breeze.