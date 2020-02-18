5 Tech Organizers Every Gadget Lover Needs ASAP
Still trying to keep those New Year’s resolutions going strong? If one of yours was getting and staying organized, decluttering your space, then you may be in search of new ways to get it together.

Small areas of our world, like that bag or drawer overflowing with tangled charger cords, often get overlooked and can add minor frustrations to an already stressful day. If you’re a gadget lover who’s overwhelmed with having to keep track of all your favorite devices, having a smart tech organizer in your life could be a total game-changer.

From ones that keep you powered up to ones that satisfy your inner geek, these organizers not only keep you on point and your space tidy, but they are also travel-friendly, so all you have to do is grab and go.

Check out a few of our favorite organizers that we just know the gadget lover in you will want to pick up asap.

BentoStack Tech Organizer
Inspired by Japanese bento boxes, this cute organizer keeps your workspace tidy and holds all your tech essentials in one place so you can just grab it and go.
BAGSMART Compact Travel Cable Organizer
This lightweight tech organizer is great for techies on the go because it simply rolls up all your essentials 1-2-3.
Elago Charging Station
Even though it's not your typical tech organizer, this charging station not only helps you power up your faves, it also gives you a place to put them when they're not in use.
Cocoon GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer
This cool organizer is perfect for the Type A personality gadget lover in your life who needs to see everything laid out in front of them.
Universal Cable Cord Holder Organizer
The one thing most people can never seem to keep track of is all the power cords they have for all their gadgets. With this cord organizer, you'll never have to guess where your cords are again, and the handy case makes it cute and travel-friendly.
