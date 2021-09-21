You Can Now FaceTime With Non-iPhone Users

Virtual gatherings just got more interesting. As a part of Apple’s iOS 15 update, Android and Windows devices can join in on FaceTime calls. The new capability rolled out on September 20.

FaceTime is Apple’s video product.

“FaceTime calls on the web remain end-to-end encrypted so privacy is not compromised,” Apple said in a news release. “To initiate the call, iPhone, iPad, and Mac users simply create a FaceTime link and share it through Messages, Calendar, Mail, or third-party apps, making it easier than ever to connect with friends and family.”

As shared, non-Apple users will have to use a link to join calls instead of going through an app. From there, they will have to plug in their name. They may be prompted to allow FaceTime to use their camera and microphone. After clicking “Join,” they will wait for the call’s host to allow them on the call.

They will also have to be connected to strong wifi.

With the rise of remote communication during the COVID-19 pandemic, this is viewed by some as Apple’s tech inclusive take on multi-user video calls.

Additional iOS 15 update offerings include: spatial audio (allowing people’s voices on FaceTime to come from the where their tile is placed on the grid screen), a new layout for notifications, a new browser experience for Safari, a redesigned Weather app and more.

According to the official release, “Voice Isolation, Wide Spectrum, and Portrait mode can also be used with third-party apps, such as Webex, Zoom, and WhatsApp.”

“iOS 15 introduces new ways to stay connected, powerful updates that help users focus and explore, and intelligent features to get more done with iPhone,” Apple said.

The update is free.