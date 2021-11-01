Beats Just Released Their Best Fitness Earphones Yet, But You Don’t Have To Work Out To Appreciate Them

Beats

Beats just released their latest earphones, which they’re calling their “most advanced and innovative Beats earphones ever.” That’s a huge distinction for such a small pair of ear buds to have, but after a week of listening to tunes with them, we can say that the sound quality of the Fit Pros is such that it’s a fitting one.

They’ve been equipped with the brand’s new custom transducer, which aids in providing full-bodied sound and bass, and clarity. The Fit Pros have three listening modes, including Active Noise Cancelling, where outward and inward-facing microphones limit environmental sounds, allowing you to zone in. There’s also Transparency mode, which you can activate by pushing the “b” on either earbud, to help you zone out and hear what’s going on around you. And then there’s Adaptive EQ, in use when Transparency and ANC are not. This mode has an inward-facing microphone that tunes the low and mid frequencies to the shape of your ear for the best listening experience. There’s also the dynamic head tracking feature, with the sound field anchored to your device when your head is moving while you’re engaged in a workout.

Beats

“Beats Fit Pro delivers remarkable innovation in fit and features, making it Beats’ best sounding and most advanced product to date,” Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Beats and Apple Music shared in a press release. “With spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, Beats Fit Pro delivers a truly immersive listening experience. At this price point, it sets a new standard for premium earphones.”

While the Fit Pros are all-day fitness earphones and stay securely in your ear thanks to their flexible wingtip, they’re perfect for whatever you want to (safely) do whilst listening to music. That includes taking a phone call. When someone rings you while the buds are in your ear, you’ll be alerted who is contacting you when your phone is tucked away, so you can decide whether or not you’d like to push that “b” and answer.

Beats

And when you actually are working out, Fit Pros not only help you to get amped up for your exercise of choice, but they also are sweat and water resistant, so you’re covered if your workout is especially intense. Other perks we found were that the the battery life is pretty amazing at 27 hours with the sleek, easy-to-handle case. When you’re short on time and using a Fast Fuel charger, five minutes of charging can give you one hour of playback. Setup is quick and painless with one-touch pairing, and the connectivity is reliable, with fewer disconnections during jam sessions compared to listening experiences with other head and earphones.

Looking to get your hands on a pair? Well, the new Beats Fit Pros are officially available to order at a price of $199.99, and ship starting Nov. 5. They’re rolling out in four colors (stone purple, sage gray, white and black) just in time for the holidays, the perfect gift for your workout aficionado friend, your tech-loving partner or anybody who just appreciates good music being played through some high-quality earphones—like you.