Taylor Rooks Secretly Tied The Knot In A Stunning, Intimate Wedding

Taylor Rooks/Instagram

Taylor Rooks, a renowned sports broadcast journalist, just got hitched in a star-studded wedding. The ceremony, which took place at a secret destination, included some of the biggest sports stars in the industry. The talented sports reporter did an impressive job keeping her wedding and man under wraps, as little is known about her husband aside from his first name being Shane. However, Rooks did share images from the big day on Instagram, and they’re breathtaking to say the least.

“What a night. This is love 💍,” Rooks, 33, wrote in a caption under her Instagram post.

Rooks looked like an elegant bride in a long classy strapless gown with her hair pulled back. The images she shared on social media included NBA and NFL heavy-hitters like Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors enforcer Draymond Green, Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell and his fiancée, Coco Jones.

In one fun snap, the bridesmaids all rocked black dresses, shades, and had champagne bottles in hand.

The comment section of Taylor’s post was also filled with love from celebrities like Chloe Bailey and La La Anthony.

“You guys are such a beautiful couple!!! i love you and i’m so happy for you 🥹🥹,” Bailey commented.

“Love conquers all!!!! I love you❤️❤️❤️I’m so happy for u both!! Best wedding ever!!!!”’ La La wrote.

Fans are shocked that Rooks is now a wife considering they didn’t even know she was engaged.

This is an abundant season for Rooks who recently left her NBA reporting job at TNT and Bleacher Report. She landed a new gig as the host for Prime Video’s new NBA studio show in the fall alongside Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki. The sports journalist announced the news back in January via a statement.

“I’m thrilled to continue to grow my role at Prime Video and help shape their NBA coverage from the ground up,” Rooks said in a statement in January. “With the addition of legends like Dirk and Blake, we’re not just building a show, we are crafting an experience that will be entertaining and truly special for basketball fans.”

She concluded, “This is a career milestone for me and I’m incredibly excited to share my love and passion for this game with NBA fans all over the world.”

Congratulations to this beauty with brains and cheers to a blissful marriage ahead!