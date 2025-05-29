Taye Diggs Opens Up About Supporting His Sister's Schizophrenia Journey: ‘Her Life Didn’t Have To Stop’

Michael Simon

Actor Taye Diggs’ younger sister, Christian Diggs, was diagnosed with schizophrenia in her twenties. The 54-year-old actor recently opened up about what it’s like to care for someone with a mental health condition during an interview with PEOPLE.

“She’s the same person,” Taye, 54, told the platform. “You just have to make some adjustments and really support and try to kind of step out of your own perspective and not be afraid to be there.”

The road to acceptance and being a supportive brother hasn’t always been seamless for Diggs–he pulled back before leaning in.

“I pulled away for a bit, just feeling like I didn’t know where I was supposed to fit in,” the actor said. He continued, “When we grew up, we were very, very close… but when she started her twenties, that’s when her behavior started to change,” said Diggs. “The reports that I was getting from other family members, because I was away working, were quite frightening… and I had no idea how to deal with it.”

Schizophrenia is a severe mental illness that can impact the way a person thinks, behaves, and feels. A person with the mental health condition may exhibit behaviors that suggest they’ve lost touch with reality such as hallucinations, delusions, and disorganized speech.

Diggs also admitted to lacking the education to understand her diagnosis, clinging to stereotypes he saw on TV growing up.

“Getting over my fear and engaging with my sister and learning more about what she was going through made me realize that her life didn’t have to stop. And I didn’t have to stop being a part of her life. That was, and continues to be, very encouraging,” he explained.

For Christian, working with a skilled mental health professional turned things around. Diggs said relief came when his family “found her a solid therapist who had the tools to lead us to her diagnosis.” He added, and then there was a feeling of relief, because we could actually put a name to what was going on with her.”



The brother-sister duo is creating awareness by teaming up with Bristol Myers Squibb for Live Your PosSCZible. This campaign offers information, community support, and guidance for families affected by schizophrenia.