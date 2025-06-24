Taye Diggs Escapes To Paradise For A Healing Reset At Sandals Royal Curaçao

Sandals Royal Curaçao

Taye Diggs is reminding us all that rest is just as essential as the hustle. Before stepping back into the spotlight, the award-winning actor took a well-deserved break in the Caribbean. The All American star traded scripts for seaside serenity during a relaxing retreat to Sandals Royal Curaçao located in the colorful capital of Willemstad.

The 54-year-old actor kicked back in a luxury seaside bungalow, complete with a private infinity pool and breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea.

During his stay, Diggs fully embraced island living and made the most of the amenities Sandals Royal Curaçao had to offer. He took time to unwind in his private infinity pool, dipping into the crystal-clear Caribbean waters and savoring the resort’s rich culinary offerings, which were rooted in local flavors. The actor also hopped into one of the resort’s complimentary MINI Coopers, taking a scenic ride through the vibrant streets of Willemstad, giving him a chance to soak in Curaçao’s colorful architecture and coastal views.

WILLEMSTAD, CURACAO – JUNE 17: Just before stepping into the spotlight for his Broadway run in Moulin Rouge, acclaimed actor and Broadway star Taye Diggs took time to unwind at Sandals Royal Curacao on June 17, 2025 in Willemstad, Curacao. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sandals Resorts)

“I had such a great time at the Sandals Royal Curaçao property,” Diggs said. “After visiting Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines earlier this year, a getaway to the Caribbean was exactly what I needed before getting back to work.”

Diggs has been island hopping this year, having also traveled to Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for a solo birthday celebration in January.

This most recent getaway is much needed, considering the actor is preparing for a significant role as The Duke of Monroth in the Broadway smash hit Moulin Rouge! The Musical, with performances set to run from July 22 to September 28.

Best known for his unforgettable roles in Rent, The Best Man, and Brown Sugar, Taye Diggs has built a career that blends charm, talent, and longevity. But what we love just as much as his performances is how he prioritizes balance.

When the 54-year-old star isn’t blessing our screens or lounging in the Caribbean, he’s advocating for mental health and creating awareness of conditions like schizophrenia. His Caribbean getaways are proof that even the busiest stars know when it’s time to pause and pour into themselves.