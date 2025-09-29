Apryl Jones Finally Reveals Why Her Relationship With Taye Diggs Ended

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: (L-R) Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones attend Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” premiere event at Hollywood Athletic Club on December 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

One of the most unexpected celeb couples in 2022 was Taye Diggs and TV personality Apryl Jones. The surprisingly funny duo kept social media fans cracking up, but after about a year, their relationship quietly ended.

Neither came out to disclose the reason for their split until now. Jones dished on the details to Carlos King during a recent interview on his podcast. When King asked what led to the breakup, she began, “I will say this truthfully, we went to therapy cause I think we had different communication styles.”

The former Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood cast member continued, “So we did do therapy, which I think is healthy for all partnerships. I think we tried. We tried to understand each other. I think sometimes it doesn’t always pan out. I think sometimes the communication can hit a roadblock. And I think that’s just kind of what happened.”

Jones added that they both needed certain things they couldn’t give to each other and they “just couldn’t get there.”

Diggs and Jones met on social media after the All-American actor hopped in her DMs and told her she was hilarious. The two then debuted their relationship in February 2022, first through their comical social media skits and then via a hard launch red-carpet debut at a film screening. After dating for “a year and some change” as Jones put it during the interview, the two quietly severed ties. In August 2024, The Best Man actor confirmed he was single and going on a couple of dates.

Although lasting love wasn’t in the cards for the pair, they’re still cordial, which is a win. Jones shared that they recently bumped into each other at a performance of the Hell’s Kitchen musical in New York and had a friendly exchange. After detailing the catch-up, the mom of two reflected on the lessons she learned from their split.

“I think sometimes that’s how relationships are,” she reflected. “Sometimes two people recognize that it doesn’t go further than where it goes.”

The door isn’t completely closed, though. Jones alluded to being open to reconnecting in the future.

“And who’s to say something later on the line couldn’t revisit itself when folks grow up, right?” she said while concluding that part of the conversation.

The two were indeed a fun, fine, refreshing, and hilarious pair. Who knows what the future holds for them?