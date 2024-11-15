Exclusive: Taraji P. Henson Is About To Make Moscato Your Favorite Wine Again

Knoxy Knox

A number of celebrities have entered into the wine and spirits realm lately, trying their hand at creating bourbons, tequilas, rum, and more. Taraji P. Henson is the latest to throw her hat in the ring, and she may be the most relatable of them all.

The Academy Award-nominated actress has partnered up with wine brand Seven Daughters, coming on board as a strategic advisor and creative collaborator. With the support of the Terlato Wine Group, she’s been hands-on in changing the look of the popular Moscato, infusing the new design with some of her favorite things. She’s also been integral in making sure the taste is a treat for the palate of her many fans.

Knoxy Knox

But why Moscato wine, and why now? According to Henson, a trip to Italy ended up being the catalyst for her latest endeavor — and like many people, sis simply loves a good glass of the dessert wine after a long day.

We briefly quizzed the Jack(ie) of all trades on the Italian getaway that changed her perspective, the best way to enjoy Seven Daughters Moscato, and why this latest venture makes sense for the starlet.

ESSENCE: What was it about your trip to Italy that made you want to get into wines, and how did that bring you to Terlato Wine Group and Seven Daughters?

Taraji P. Henson: Traveling to Italy and experiencing the culture of wine was just as educational as it was inspiring, and it extended the love I already had as an enjoyer of wine. During my visit, I was in awe of how Italian culture breathes life into everything, including their wine. It really opened my eyes.

Moscato, especially, is a wine I’ve always loved, but when I got a chance to truly understand it, the flavors, the history—it changed everything for me. That’s when I started looking at wine differently, and that is what led me to Terlato Wine Group and Seven Daughters. In doing my research and understanding the level of excellence that Terlato and Seven Daughters take in crafting their wine portfolio of brands, it was an easy decision to embark on this journey of relaunching the brand with them. I’ve been able to build such an authentic relationship with the entire team, and I’ve been empowered along the way as I stepped into this collaboration as strategic advisor and creative collaborator.

Right now, all the stars are launching in the alcohol market, but you’re the first we’ve seen in some time to release a Moscato. Why that varietal of wine now?

One of the things I pride myself on in all of the work that I do as an entrepreneur, is investing my time, passion, and creativity into things that I authentically love and that are already existing parts of my story. I take this approach with every endeavor, and venturing into this collaboration with Seven Daughters was no different. As a long-time enjoyer of the Moscato varietal, my commitment goes beyond just adding my name to it, but infusing my essence into everything from the branding, evolving its story, and amplifying the quality of the product in an honest way as I’ve always aimed to do elsewhere.

Knoxy Knox

How would you describe the taste?

Perfectly chilled, it is a crisp, bright, and citrus-forward wine, with a floral aroma that I truly love. It’s the most fluid wine to drink as well, as it pairs well with everything from your favorite spicy dish, to an after-meal sweet treat. That is one of my favorite things about the wine itself, as it’s enjoyable at any time of year and works with so much.

How do you like to enjoy a glass of Seven Daughters? Set the scene!

I can enjoy Seven Daughters throughout different scenes, but as someone who spends a lot of time working and on the road, my favorite moment to enjoy Seven Daughters is either when I can kick back and relax at home after a long shoot day, or even out celebrating with friends or family. I love the versatility that the wine offers.

Henson at the event celebrating her partnership – Deonté Hunt, BFA

How did you decide on the personal touches that make up the design for the bottle?

I spent a lot of time thinking about the elements of my life that connected to the wine and could come to life in the new branding, be it the way that I love to live life in color as reflected in the new painted logo, or the gold accents that highlight the bottle design itself were inspired by my love for glam and sparkle. In the ways that Seven Daughters Moscato is a stand out wine, I wanted to make sure the bottle gave nothing less.

Seven Daughters is available for $14.99. Taraji P. Henson and the brand are embarking on a regional tour to celebrate their partnership. Upcoming stops are in the following cities: