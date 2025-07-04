Taraji P. Henson Slays In Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun In St. Lucia

Taraji P. Henson/Instagram

Actress Taraji P. Henson is reminding us that you’re as sexy and youthful as you feel! The 54-year-old posted pictures on Instagram from her recent trip to St. Lucia, showcasing her fit bikini body.

“St. Lucia owed me nothing and gave me everything. 🌴 Sun-kissed, soul-fed, and spoiled beyond measure – thank you @windjammerlanding for the beauty, the peace, and the vibes. Y’all really rolled the red carpet out… island-style. 🛥️✨,” she wrote in the caption.

The Color Purple actress wore a black bikini and hit a few poses on a boat. All the effort the mother of one has been putting into the gym has been paying off.

Speaking of the gym, Henson made a subsequent post, echoing how much she enjoyed her vacation and noting that it was time to burn off all those holiday calories.

“I really enjoyed my vacation. I ate Down you hear me!!!!!! 😩🤣🤷🏾‍♀️. Now it’s time to get it back together. LET’S GOOOOOO @forcefitnessinc 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾,” she wrote in a caption under a video of her working out in the gym.

The actress has been on a fitness journey for a while—it might be better suited to call it a fitness lifestyle. In 2021, she gave fans a glimpse into her routine, which included working out five days a week, followed by a 16-minute treadmill walk, and then an hour of weights, cardio, and abs.

In 2024, the actress told Entertainment Tonight she was waking up at 4:00 a.m. and working relentlessly to transform her body.

“It’s hard. It has been hard, but it’s been something that me and my trainer have been working on for some time,” the actress said. “I’m ready to transition my body, and I want to see my body look like what I haven’t ever seen it look like before. So we’ve been working really, really, really hard.”

We can see the transformation happening in real-time and are rooting for the actress as she continues pursuing her fitness goals!