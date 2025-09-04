Taraji P. Henson Uncorks A Bold New Red Blend In Her Wine Boss Era

Seven Daughters

Taraji P. Henson is back shaking up the wine world. Again. The actress and entrepreneur is partnering with Seven Daughters again to launch a new product: the Seven Daughters Sweet Red Blend. As we step into the fall entertaining season, Henson’s latest launch feels timely.

Fresh off the success of her Seven Daughters Moscato relaunch in November, which is now the fastest-growing Moscato on the market, the multi-hyphenate artist is giving us another reason to raise our glasses.

For Henson, this is more than a business deal, it’s personal. She was inspired to work with the brand following a transformative trip to Italy that rekindled her love of Italian wines. And after integrating herself into the development process of the wine, she helped co-create a product that tells a story about who she is and what she values. She continues to do so with the red varietal.

“I’m a true red wine lover, and this Red Blend reflects everything I look for in a wine: bold, full of heart, and made to stand out. I’m so excited to see what people think and to continue providing them with quality wines that bring people together,” Henson shared. “Whether you’re celebrating the big moments or just enjoying a Tuesday night with your girls, Seven Daughters is about fostering community, creating those special connections, and never settling for ordinary. This red blend is perfect for year-round celebrations–served chilled, of course–because we deserve to celebrate it all.”

Seven Daughters

Crafted from a mix of Marzemino, Corvina, and Merlot grapes sourced from family vineyards in Veneto, Italy, the Sweet Red Blend delivers layers of flavor. Think vibrant wild berries, a hint of warm spice, and a smooth, rich texture that makes it equally enjoyable for wine novices and connoisseurs. Best served chilled, the new wine is ideal for everything from cozy nights in to vibrant fall gatherings.

Fun fact: red blends are one of the fastest-growing categories in wine, commanding 37% of the $10–$20 Italian wine market. Henson has been taking up space in the wine industry in a big way, including joining the Wine & Culture Fest over the summer.

Seven Daughters Sweet Red Blend is selling at an affordable price point of $14.99, so don’t forget to pick a bottle up since cozy season is kicking off shortly. It’s available at sevendaughters.com and select retailers around the country.