Taraji P. Henson Explains Why She Went Sober: ‘I Felt Like I Needed Clarity’

Getty

One thing Taraji P. Henson has mastered is the art of being authentic. The actress isn’t afraid to be vulnerable and share her journey with the world, inspiring others along the way. During a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Henson touched on her sobriety journey. The 54-year-old explained why she abstained from drinking alcohol for a few months and where she is now on her journey.

When asked by host Loren LoRosa about her sobriety journey, Henson said she does still drink periodically.

“I do have my wine, I love my Seven Daughters, but I do take breaks,” she explained.

“For five months, I had stopped drinking because I felt like I needed clarity, I needed to get rid of some negative energy that was in my life that I couldn’t see.” She continued, “Not to say I have a drinking problem or anything like that, I just think like you fast sometimes because you need to reset your system.”

Henson added that she has to promote her wine brand Seven Daughters and does drink it sometimes, especially as it’s low in calories and not as high in alcohol by volume. That said, Henson does have periods where she abstains from drinking altogether.

“I do have moments that I fast from that as well because I think it’s just great for my mental. I’m present,” Henson said. In addition to providing mental clarity, not drinking also helps the Straw actress lean into healthy habits.

“Another thing I find when I don’t drink is I can work out,” She said. “That’s one vice that I pick up and I go hard because I’m pouring into myself because I’m present, you know, I’m not numbing out.”

The award-winning actress is often at the forefront advocating for wellness and mental health. She established the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation to destigmatize mental health within BIPOC communities and increase accessibility through free mental wellness support programs, a scholarship fund for aspiring minority mental health professionals, and more.