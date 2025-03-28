The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: Discovering The Wonders Of Tanzania

Getty Images

A trip to the motherland has been on my mind for quite some time. The more I learned about Black history and culture, the more eager I became to visit the African continent. I have researched birthright trips to Ghana, the Serengeti, vibrant South Africa, the attractions of the Ivory Coast, the renowned Giraffe Manor in Kenya, and everything in between, trying to determine where to go. So, when the opportunity to visit Tanzania arose, I was intrigued and excited to embark on this journey.

A member of the Hadzabe community

With its diverse landscapes, rich culture, and abundant wildlife, Tanzania offers a unique and unforgettable travel experience. As someone who has traveled the world experiencing diverse cultures and one-of-a-kind adventures, my recent time in the country ranks among the best trips of my lifetime.

The Best Way to Get There

Turkish Airlines stands out for its unparalleled luxury and comfort when choosing an airline. Their customer service, especially in business class, is superior. While it may be a bit pricey, the in-flight experience is worth every penny. Just imagine being welcomed by a chef who introduces the menus and wine selections as soon as you board. Or carts full of gourmet side dishes and desserts to accompany your meal. The flight attendants are equally attentive and provide turn-down service. Another advantage of flying with Turkish Airlines is their stop-over program. With a long layover in Istanbul from one of its hub locations like New York (the airline provides accommodations through its hotel partners), you can explore two destinations in a single trip.

When To Visit and How

Tanzania is a diverse country, meaning there’s something for everyone. However, the type of experience you want to have will determine the best time to visit. For instance, the period from November to May is the wet season, and for those who want to go on safari, the rain can affect wildlife encounters. Conversely, June to October is the peak travel season as the Great Migration occurs throughout the Serengeti. No matter when you decide to make your way, my number one tip is to ensure you book with a reputable tour company.

Students from Kisimani School in Arusha

For my trip, I booked with Moved: Safari. One of the things that drew me to them was the nonprofit component that led to the opening of Kisimani School in Arusha. The founder, Leah Leonard, partners with tour operators and hotels to craft bespoke experiences, each donating a portion of their commissions towards continued support of the school. This has allowed the school to build a library and provide other critical supplies, like a water well and menstrual supplies. Booking with a reputable tour company like Moved: Safari ensures a safe and well-organized trip with knowledgeable guides and high-quality accommodations while contributing to the local community, which is incredibly important to me.

Don’t Skip the Safari Experience

I could have gone on a safari every day because every single one, even at the exact same location, would be different. Nothing can compare to seeing animals in their majestic glory, roaming about their natural habitats. For our safari through Manyara National Park, we used JorAfrica as our tour company. Our guide, Festo, gave us facts about the area and the animals along the way–and had a keen eye for spotting mammals like gazelles, hornbills, and bee-eaters amid their camouflaged surroundings.

For lodging, check out the luxury accommodations of Mayanara’s Secrets, located just across the lake from the park. It’s a beautiful resort; you may even spot some tree-climbing lions. It’s a pretty remote location, so you’ll be able to dine on-site.

Zebras at the Ngorongoro Crater Conservation Area

While I enjoyed the national park adventure, Ngorongoro Crater Conservation Area was an exceptionally breathtaking experience. We started early in the morning on a quest to see The Big Five: lion, leopard, rhino, elephant, and African buffalo. These are the five most dangerous animals to hunt on foot, and seeing them in the wild is a thrilling experience. You’ll start your tour at the top of the conservation area, where you’ll see the largest volcanic caldera in the world. Driving into the crater is where you can find The Big Five plus other wildlife like exotic birds, zebra, hippos, wildebeests, impalas, hyenas, and flamingos.

For lodging near Ngorongoro, consider the quaint cottages of Entamanu Nomad Camp. It overlooks the conservation area, and you can open your door to the sight of a stunning sunrise or a giraffe roaming through the acacia trees.

Pro tip: You can up the ante with a helicopter or hot air balloon safari tour.

Go Beyond Traditional Experiences

The last time I went camping was in elementary school with my 4-H club, and we slept in cabins by a lake. While in Tanzania, I had my first authentic camping experience. And, by authentic, I mean I slept in a tent; a hole in the ground was the makeshift toilet, and food was made by the campfire. While this isn’t something I would ordinarily do, it was what some would call a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Our tour guide, Douglass, with Dorobo Safaris, drove us into the Yaeda Valley to spend time with the Hadzabe people–the last known hunter-gatherer tribe at the Dorobo Mobile Camp. They have lived without modern conveniences for centuries, relying on nature and a sense of community for daily needs.

Beading with the women of the Hadzabe people

We joined the women by passing the time doing beadwork or foraging in the nearby woods for root vegetables and other edible food sources. The men taught us about the types of arrows used for hunting various animals. It was one of the most enriching things I have ever witnessed. I left with a greater sense of what it means to be a part of a community and have dependable relationships.

Get Your Vitamin Sea

Depending on when you plan your getaway, you’ll want to include some time at the beautiful beaches of Tanzania by visiting Zanzibar. If you want to relax among turquoise waters and white sands, consider Nungwi Beach. Stop by Zeebar for great eats, strong cocktails, vibrant nightlife, and stunning views of the Indian Ocean. If you’re a bit more adventurous and want to indulge in activities like snorkeling, Nakupenda Beach Nature Reserve is perfect.

There is even more to be explored in Tanzania, from cultural tours, exploring spice farms, kayaking through mangroves, swimming in Chemka Hot Springs, or beholding the beauty of the Materuni Waterfall. You’ll be planning your next visit before you leave! I know I’ll certainly be back.