Tamron Hall Is Unapologetic About Having A Live-In Nanny

Rob Kim/Getty Images for Global Citizen

TV host Tamron Hall has a live-in nanny for her 3-year-old son Moses and she’s talking about her decision. In a digital issue of SheKnows, she discussed why she made this “conscious” decision.

“I’ve talked about the fact that our nanny lives with us,” she said. “It’s impossible to do it without her; my nearest family members are 2,000 miles away.”

Although more than half of Americans live within an hour of extended family members according to a Pew Research study, while 20% don’t have any nearby.

“I made a very conscious and deliberate decision to make sure people knew this about my life,” she continued. “I wasn’t going to pretend and I also felt that [to do so] was diminishing this great woman who chose a career to care for my son when I’m not able to be there.”

Hall takes pride in choosing to be a working mom but also expressed worry about missing out on special moments as her son gets older.

“I want to be there for every moment. If I could hide behind a cubby in his classroom…I just want to watch him every minute of the day,” she said. “That’s the biggest challenge; having to work, not having enough time, and not being able to hide in his backpack every single second to watch my little bird grow.”

This is a common challenge women face and one without a black and white solution. In May 2022, the mom and wife spoke with PEOPLE about work-life balance as a parent.

“I don’t know what balance feels like. I know what being present feels like,” she said. “So for me, some days I feel that I’ve succeeded and other days, of course, I feel like I’ve fallen short of where I want to be as a mom for Moses. But my goal every day is whatever time I have with him to be present, to be there, to put my phone away and give him that time.”

Hall, 52, got married to the father of her child, Steven Greener, in 2019. They welcomed their son Moses into the world the same year through IVF.