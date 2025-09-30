Tami Roman Is A Proud Mama As Her Daughters Finish College — With Honors — And Law School

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET+

Tami Roman has achieved something many parents hope for: having children who successfully graduate from college. The Caught in the Act: Unfaithful host’s youngest daughter, Jazz Anderson, recently graduated from college with honors, all while building a career as an actress, rapper, and producer.

“Congratulations @jazzanderson on getting your degree!” Roman began an Instagram post caption for her daughter. “Doing movies, tv shows, music, Talent Producer on Caught in the Act: Unfaithful and still managed to go home & enroll in online courses to complete your degree. Finishing as a member of the NSLS Leadership & Honor Society. You’ve made the family proud as our second college graduate! My heart is SO FULL 💛 This proves no matter your schedule, no matter the obstacles, no matter the resistance…when you want something bad enough, you’ll find a way to get it. I LOVE YOU!”

The video Roman shared on her Instagram feed shows the baby of the family prepping for graduation alongside her family and eventually walking across the stage.

“Special thank you to your virtual tutor Diani because chile I didn’t have the time nor patience to teach you anything else 😂😂” the TV personality and actress, 55, jokingly concluded the caption.

Jazz showed appreciation to her mom in the comment section writing, “Love you mom!!! Thanks for everything 💜🥹.”

Roman clearly knows the secret sauce to raising ambitious, beautiful, and well-educated kids—her eldest daughter, Lyric Anderson, also recently graduated. She completed law school in May.

“The PERFECT Mothers Day! My oldest baby @lyricchanel is graduating from law school 🙌🏽 I can’t even tell you how PROUD I am of her… such an example of strength, tenacity and perseverance. God has covered you & ordered your steps… now lemme see you WALK straight into your destiny. Mommy loves you 💛💛💛,” her caption read at the time.

The star had her two daughters with ex-husband and former NBA player Kenny Anderson. However, she’s currently married to Reggie Youngblood. They tied the knot in 2018.

Congratulations to Roman on raising two successful queens!