'She Can Not Come': Tami Roman Won't Let Daughter’s Girlfriend Attend Graduation Ceremony

Everyone is entitled to parent in a way that aligns with their values, but when you’re a public figure, that might come with criticism. Actress and TV personality Tami Roman is catching heat from fans because of a controversial view she recently shared on Kandi Burruss’ Burruss Banter podcast.

The view in question is that Roman doesn’t want her daughter Jazz Anderson’s girlfriend to attend her graduation ceremony. Anderson recently graduated from college with honors and understandably wanted her partner to attend the ceremony. Roman said she needs to safeguard her mental health, so Anderson’s girlfriend attending is out of the question.

“I got to take a step back and figure out how it works for me and how I can be comfortable in that moment because there’s something called mental health that we have to be concerned about, and I got to be concerned about mine,” she said.

The Basketball Wives star admitted she’s still adjusting to her daughter being in a relationship with a woman. Roman, who is known for being a straight shooter, also admitted that she’s being biased as she’s more capable of relating to her oldest daughter Lyric’s heterosexual lifestyle.

“There’s something called confirmation bias. When people think like you think or appear to be how you are, you’re more drawn to those type of people,” she explained. “I gotta take a step back and figure out how this works for me.”

Confirmation bias aside, Roman feels it’s also too early to share such a major milestone, considering Anderson and her partner have only been dating for six months.

“I’ve been here your entire life,” the Basketball Wives alum said. “So, I don’t know if sharing this moment and me trying to adapt and make you comfortable in a situation I’m uncomfortable in makes sense. So, she cannot come, and I stand 10 toes down.”

Burruss, who also shares her opinions freely because it’s her podcast, was taken aback by Roman’s stance about Anderson’s girlfriend not being able to attend the graduation. Points were made when the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum stated Roman wasn’t the one graduating, so Anderson should get to decide who she wants to celebrate that accomplishment with. However, Roman wasn’t budging. She’s also not invited to Thanksgiving.

“I’m not going to make myself feel uncomfortable in any phase of my life. I am 55 years old. I’m not doing it. And what I say about this moment is this girl just f–king got here,” she retorted. “I don’t care who feel a certain type of way about it.”