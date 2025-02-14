Tamar Braxton Says She’s Not Dating Again Until Her Son Is 18

Getty

Tamar Braxton is sparking conversation by her recent comments about dating. The singer and reality TV star says she has no intentions of bringing a new man into her life until her child is grown.

“My kid is 11, I probably won’t date again until he’s 18,” Braxton said while chatting with Nivea on the Life, Love, & Beyond with Tamar & Taz podcast. “There’s no way I’m going to bring another man into his life to be unsuccessful. There’s no way.”

Tamar has one son, Longan, with her ex-husband Vincent Herbert. The former couple were married for nine years but filed for divorce in 2017. During the podcast chat, Tamar explained that some men are deceptive and tell you what you want to hear.

“They’re broken because they feel like to get a good woman, these are the things that you have to say. ‘I want a wife I want a family,’” she said.

Since announcing their divorce in 2017, the artist has had two high-profile relationships. The Braxton Family Values star dated Nigerian businessman David Adefeso between 2018 and 2020. She then went on to date Jeremy “JR” Robinson in 2023 after meeting him on Peacok’s reality TV show Queen’s Court. The couple got engaged at the end of the show but had a tumultuous relationship up until 2024. Their relationship issues ranged from cheating allegations to Robinson not feeling respected by the singer.

It’s no surprise that Tamar is ready to take a break from dating, especially considering both exes were close with Logan.