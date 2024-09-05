Tamar Braxton Accuses Ex Jeremy 'JR' Robinson Of Using Her Credit Card On Another Woman

Getty

Tamar Braxton and her ex, Jeremy Robinson, are headlines in blogs for butting heads yet again. Their conflict unfolded publicly over the past few days, as usual. The saga began when Braxton accused her ex-man of leading her on in a now-deleted Instagram Story.

“Payed [Played] IN MY FACE for a 25 year old!! Smh [took]my jewelry took me to Turks and all along had a WHOLE TRAMP i hate you @jeremyrobinsonceo,” she wrote in the Instagram post.

The woman in question is known as Jailyn H on Instagram. Robinson didn’t take long to respond to the allegations via video on Instagram. The attorney began by explaining that he and Tamar are not in a relationship, which shocked fans, considering the singer had just bought him expensive jewelry for his birthday in August.

“I’ll be very clear. I’ve been single for the last six months,” said Robinson. “We have been trying to identify what that looks like, closing one chapter and figuring out what it’s like to be friends again. I’ve been very specific about my boundaries, I’ve been very specific about where we stand as friends.”

He continued, “Go date anybody you want. I’m gonna date when I’m ready. I am emotionally unavailable to you and I’m physically unavailable to you now,” he added.

Robinson also explained that he was open to them being in one another’s lives as friends so they could maintain a relationship with one another’s kids. He then went on to address Braxton’s allegations, denying them and her implying that he led her on.

“I didn’t stay with anybody at the Four Seasons; I’m not seeing anybody. I wasn’t on a date. None of that,” said Robinson. “I’ll just say cooler heads didn’t prevail, and next thing you know, I’m on her story, and I’m being accused of things that are just blatantly not true. I have never led Tamar Braxton on. I never will.”

Regarding the not-so-mystery woman, Robinson claimed he had just become friends with Jailyn on Instagram a few days before the drama unfolded.

Jailyn also made it a point to defend her name and clear up the rumors in the comment section of theJasmineBRAND’s post.

“There is no tea here. There is no truth to this. These allegations are absolutely insane and have consequences. Tamar you are WRONG! Period,” she wrote.

Tamar responded to Jeremy’s video on social media, giving context to why she took their issues to social media. The singer showed a screenshot of the unauthorized charge card for the Four Seasons in New Orleans and said she asked Robinson about it, only for him to get defensive. She also added that an employee at the hotel told her “Mr. Jeremy Robinson and his guest Ms. Jay ” used her card.

“Now I don’t know what y’all want me to do with that. Cause when I had asked him about it, you get nasty with me and tell me, go take your meds,” Tamar said on live.

On Braxton’s personal YouTube channel, she discusses the status of their relationship and why she responded the way she did. She also says she and Robinson were married, and she only learned about their divorce being finalized via email during their trip to Turks and Caicos.

Article continues after video.

“The truth is, I put too much on that because we were married, and I take my vows seriously. I thought that you did too. So the truth is, I was waiting for you to come around—like a wife. Because all I know how to be is a wife.”