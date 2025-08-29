Tamar Braxton’s Shocking Accident Possibly Caused By Sleepwalking

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Many fans are confused as they try to solve the mystery of singer Tamar Braxton’s recent accident. Many were alarmed when they heard the singer had been greatly injured in an accident, but couldn’t recall how it happened.

The 48-year-old made fans aware of the incident on Instagram Stories in mid-August.

“I struggled to write this but everyone keeps calling me and honestly, I can’t even really talk anymore I’m so weak,” she wrote. “I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury.”

“As the days go by the worse it is,” she continued. “I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility.”

The Instagram post continued, “the way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins… pray for me for real.”

The “Love and War” singer concluded the message by saying, “I don’t even know what happened to me,” alongside several broken heart emojis.

Amira Ogunleye, DDS, a cosmetic dentist who worked with Braxton following the incident, added context to her side of the story in a recent Instagram post. Ogunleye shared a video on Instagram saying she was contacted by Braxton’s team regarding several fractured teeth, septum, and nose, sharing imagery of the painful dental damage. She performed oral surgery immediately.

Ogunleye also said their best guess was that the accident was caused by sleepwalking.

“After a traumatic accident that left her with multiple dental fractures, a nasal fracture and even a tooth completely knocked out of the socket, we are now sharing this as a teaching moment to bring awareness to somnambulism (sleepwalking) and the risks it can cause,” she wrote in the caption.

The cosmetic dentist also added that the video was shared with Braxton’s full consent, as the star was a co-author on the Instagram post. She even left a comment. “You have given me the courage to help so many other people! I’m so grateful for you.”

The Braxton Family Values personality has had many health scares over the years. In 2015, she had to drop out of season 21 of Dancing With the Stars due to a pneumonia scare, which actually turned out to be blood clots in her lungs.

In 2020, Braxton was rushed to the hospital for a “possible overdose.” The incident happened after her former partner, David Adefeso, found her unconscious in a hotel room in Los Angeles and called 911.

She would later reveal that she was going through a difficult time and attempted to take her own life. “That time of my life was so dark and so heavy. I didn’t see how I was going to come out on the other side. I didn’t even know that there was another side,” Braxton told PEOPLE in June 2021.

“Most people think, ‘Oh, she went to a hotel, probably took a bunch of drugs, was on a binge.’ It didn’t happen like that. It was just everyday life, trying to figure out how to get through the day and then…” Braxton continued, before cutting herself off.

We are glad to see Braxton on the mend and wish her the best on her road to recovery.