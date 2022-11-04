Tabitha Brown Is Nominated For Two Emmys And Her Reaction Is Unmatched

Photo: Getty

Tabitha Brown launched a children’s web series called ‘Tab Time” in December 2021 and it’s nominated for two Emmys, almost a year after its release. The vegan foodie, actress, and mother couldn’t hold back the tears and shared her reaction video with fans.

“Y’all look at what the Lord has done😭😭😭😭” she shared in an Instagram caption alongside her video. “Tab Time is nominated for not 1 but 2 Emmys!!!!! 1 for Outstanding preschool series and 1 for me as Outstanding Host 🎉🎉🎊🎊 Thank you @televisionacad @daytimeemmys @youtubeforfamilies @thekidsatplay @creativeartistsagency and @scaleproductions 😭😭😭😭 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾OOHHH GOD I THANK YOU🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾. Y’all DREAMS really do come true!!!!!! Omg!!!! #tabithabrown #emmynominated #TabTime”

Tab Time is a 10-episode web series aimed at preschool-age children. It plays on her YouTube channel and season two launched on October 14th. When commenting on the show being renewed for a second season by YouTube, Brown said Tab Time is a part of her purpose and she’s overwhelmed by how much support the first season got.

“It’s been said a million times, but children are the future, and healing change begins with them. If we can create better children, then we can create better adults. Teaching children to grow together and love each other with kindness will create a better world. I hope children continue to take away the important lessons this has to offer.”

Some themes the show touches on include music, friendship, how things grow, and other educational topics. The second season features a range of celebrity guests like Terry Crews (as Randy Respect), Nic Few (as Detective SeeMeSeeYou), Tamron Hall (as Ranger Rory Roarsabunch), Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks (as Captain Leighdership), Amanda Seales (as Neighbor Sherry Shares) and more.