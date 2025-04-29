Tabitha And Chance Brown Explore Europe For Their Anniversary

Getty

Tabitha and Chance Brown could easily be the poster children for Black love. The couple recently marked 22 years of marriage, and their love is aging like fine wine.

“After 27 years together and 22 years married today🎉 I still love you down!!! I like you real bad bae❤️. Look at us!!!! Happy Anniversary Bae❤️❤️. 🙌🏾OOHHHH GOD I THANK YOU🙌🏾” Tabitha wrote in a short and sweet anniversary post.

To mark over two decades of love, the couple decided to tour Europe. More specifically, Tabitha told her fans on Instagram that they’ll be exploring Italy, Switzerland, and London.

The first stop on their tour of Europe was Italy, and Tabitha shared her excitement about their upcoming travels with her fans on Instagram.

“We going to Italy❤️ to fall deeper in Love😂❤️. See yall soon ✌🏾” Tab wrote under the video’s caption.

The cookbook author also shared a reel once they arrived in Italy, showing the scenic views, which comprised hilly mountains and blue waters.

“We made it 🇮🇹 #happyanniversarytous #tabandchance” Brown wrote under a reel.

While in Italy, they visited several cities, including Pisa, Siena, and Milan, and experienced the culture and food.

Tabitha, who is vegan, shared some of her Italian eats, which she seemed to enjoy thoroughly.

“Good morning from 🇮🇹Polenta and fresh sautéed veggies for the breakfast win💪🏾 oh and the grapefruit mimosa was VERY GOOD!!”

The couple also had their friends, comedian Kevin Fredericks (also known as Kevon Stage) and his wife, Melissa Fredericks, join in on the fun around Europe.

“Serravalle, Milan and jet lag drained us today😂😂😂 ok Italy😂” Tabitha wrote under a reel of everyone sleeping in a car after hitting the Italian streets.

When in Italy, it’s only right to do a boat ride, which the actress and her loved ones did.

“Living actual dreams in Italy with the love of my life and really great friends! Look at GOD🙌🏾. Yall see me driving a whole boat on Lake Como?!? Baaaabbbyyy you can’t tell me nothing 😂❤️” she wrote.

The Chi actress reflected on what a wholesome experience Italy was before heading to their next destination – Zurich.

“We’ve visited Milan and Serravalle over the past few days, but we’ve been staying in Lake Como and it has been beautiful!! Listen to the birds❤️. Thankful for this experience! Next stop Zurich❤️

Although most of the trip to Italy seemed blissful, Tab did call out some racism she experienced while there.

“TSA from Italy: Racism is dumb 😡 #tabithabrown #spreadlove #endracism And to be clear this isn’t just about Italy, it happens everywhere! It’s heartbreaking to me. And it isn’t everyone just like in America, but it unfortunately does exist😩” she wrote on Instagram.

While in the city of Zurich, Tabitha continued her food exploration and seemed pleasantly surprised.

“First meal in Zurich and it was amazing!! Chickpea sticks and root salad!” she wrote.

The couple also had a little adventure in Zurich and did a Segway tour around the city, which is a tour using a self-balancing scooter.

“I faced my fears of riding a @segwayus and just had the time of my life in Zurich, Switzerland!!! 🇨🇭 This was so much fun and it’s beautiful here!”

Additionally, Tabitha found her “happy place” at an outdoor market where they had watermelon with the black seeds inside.

Before leaving Switzerland, the actress had a meal at the airport and also shared her thoughts about her Swiss experience.

“Beans for breakfast 🇨🇭 but baby they was very good!!! Switzerland you’ve been lovely❤️🙏🏾. Until we meet again❤️ and ✌🏾 Now…. Good luck to us all😂❤️ “ she wrote under a reel.

We can’t wait to see what the couples get up to in London, which seems to be the final stop on their tour!