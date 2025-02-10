T-Pain Partners With Captain Morgan For Epic Super Bowl Weekend Takeover: 'I Create Things That Make Me Happy'

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 19: T-Pain performs during iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at State Farm Arena on December 19, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

In the heart of New Orleans’ French Quarter this past Saturday, the familiar sounds of T-Pain’s hits echoed through the historic streets as Bourbon Street transformed into “Rum Street” by Captain Morgan, for one legendary night.

The GRAMMY Award-winning artist, known for revolutionizing the sound of modern music, delivered an electrifying performance — in only the way T-Pain can — to a packed crowd at Rum Street HQ (and I do mean it when I say packed). But before taking the stage, T-Pain shared insights with ESSENCE about his evolving empire and the importance of authentic passion in everything he does.

“I create things that make me happy,” T-Pain explains, reflecting on his influence on today’s party anthems. It’s this simple yet profound philosophy that has guided his journey from music innovator to multi-industry entrepreneur. While many artists might chase trends or market demands, T-Pain’s approach remains refreshingly straightforward: do what brings you joy, and the success will follow.

This mindset has led him far beyond the recording studio. Today, T-Pain’s portfolio includes Nappy Boy Automotive, where he indulges his passion for drifting and automotive events, and Nappy Boy Gaming, where he connects with fans through Twitch streams. When asked about advice for other Black creatives looking to expand their brands, his response cuts through the typical industry platitudes: “Don’t do it looking to get money out of it and have that mindset when you are going into it. If you love it, you are authentic, and if you give it time, the money will come.”

The artist’s connection to New Orleans runs deeper than many might realize. “Man, I actually lived in New Orleans for a bit,” he reveals. This connection manifested in his recent album “Bluez Brothaz,” a collaboration with his signed artist Young Ca$h, featuring the track “Across The Canal” which pays homage to his time in the city. “The best parties happen across the canal there,” he adds.

When discussing his current creative phase, T-Pain’s response reflects the peace of someone who’s found their stride. “I’m really just enjoying life right now and doing things that I’m passionate about and that make me happy,” he says. “Music wise, whatever comes comes. I’m still making music but just doing what makes me happy and when I release it, I release it.”

This weekend’s performance, part of Captain Morgan’s Super Bowl weekend festivities as the Official Spiced Rum Sponsor of the NFL, saw T-Pain doing exactly that – bringing joy to fans while staying true to his artistic vision. “I treat every show like it’s a Super Bowl performance,” he says, “so I’ll just be doing what I always do.”

The evening also featured the debut of T-Pain’s signature cocktail, appropriately named “Turn on the Light,” a refreshing mix of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, mint, fresh lime juice, and simple syrup. It’s yet another example of how he continues to expand his creative reach while maintaining his authentic connection to his audience.

As the music industry continues to evolve and new artists emerge daily, T-Pain’s longevity and success across multiple industries stand as testimony to his philosophy: authentic passion first, success second. His approach offers a blueprint for aspiring creatives: build an empire not by chasing trends or money, but by pursuing what truly brings you joy.