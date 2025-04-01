T.I. And Tiny Throw Their Daughter, Heiress, A Cowgirl Birthday Party

Getty

Star girl Heiress Harris is nine years old, and she had a big birthday bash to mark her new age. Her parents threw her a cowgirl party at their home. The kids enjoyed pony rides and rocked western-themed outfits.

As expected, it was a star-studded party, and Toya Johnson, Porsha Williams, Rasheeda Frost, Kandi Burruss, and Shamea Morton showed up to celebrate with Heiress.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DHtA7ZLgIHR/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=1b0bbf17-9895-4ce7-b1ea-6ef6d86acf06

Tiny wrote a birthday tribute to her youngest princess on her Instagram page. The Xscape artist posted the most adorable professional images of the nine-year-old posing with a guitar.

“How my lil superstar @heiressdharris is growing up on me so fast. Tomorrow she is will 9 & what can I say.it was one of the greatest,Blessings when I had u at such my mature age but I wouldn’t wanna know life without her!! I’m the proudest mom of all my amazing kids! Just call us the New Jackson 5 baby cause we on our way!!! We turning up for u tomorrow & this weekend. #AnythingForMySunshineOnA CloudyDay”

Heiress isn’t your ordinary nine-year-old—she’s already building a presence in the entertainment industry. She is an aspiring singer with her song titled “What Does Christmas Mean To You,” which she’s performed to live audiences. Little Heiress also recently joined the NBC’s Grosse Pointe Secret Society on the Peacock cast.

Tiny reacted to the exciting news on social media, praising her baby girl for her accomplishments.

“Wow this just made my smile. My babygirl is turning into a tv star. She’s been working on this wk on the new @nbc show #GrossPointeSecretSociety & how special was it to take out their time to celebrate my lil Princess! Thank you guys for this amazing opportunity for her to be on such an amazing show & network!” Tiny wrote in a caption under an Instagram post.

Additionally, the Atlanta City Council presented the aspiring artist with the Special Recognition Award for Women’s History Month.

Congratulations on your achievements, and we can’t wait to see what she does at nine!