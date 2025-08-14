T.I. And Tiny Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage On A Fabulous Trip To Thailand

Getty

Nowadays, getting to a second date is a challenge for many so making it to 15 years of marriage is definitely a flex. Artists T.I. and Tiny also known as Clifford Harris Jr. and Tameka Cottle Harris are celebrating a decade and a half of marriage and are gushing over one another like it’s day one.

The loving couple matched energy, both penning lengthy and sweet instagram captions for one another for their milestone wedding anniversary.

“Yep…For 15 years we been vibin in holy matrimony, in love all over the world…,” T.I. began his caption. The artist shared a video of him and Tiny in Thailand exchanging gifts, enjoying yacht living, fine dining, and the vibrant streets of Thailand.

“To The Love of my Life👸🏾My BFF ta’death @majorgirl 😘 Somehow Forever don’t seem long enough for us ♾️ but Phucket, Thailand seemed adequate for this anniversary, seeing as how you’ve been talking about going for so long… & Yessirski a time was had!!! 😎 Matter fact If it wasn’t for deez kids we’d still be in that pool… or in yours💦😉 anyways off to the next celebration…. Shiiiit I see why dey mad 😡 But Fck’em We Ball🍾No weapon formed against us shall prevail 😇Now Let’s do it again😍”

Tiny also had heartfelt words to share with her longtime lover, noting the ways in which T.I. cares for and supports her.

“Baby u set the bar so high on just how hard u love me, protect me, take care of me & more importantly was willing to be the best man for me for us to make it where we are today,” the singer began. “Love really wins when both parties fight for each other thru the tough times. U actually taught me that. Thank you baby @tip for everything. Looking forward to the creating more memories & living life with the man that has made all my dreams come true. Still loving on me like we just met 24yrs later! 🥰😻❤️‍🔥😍”

The Harris’ love story spans across multiple decades–they met in 2001 through the music industry when the rapper was about 21 and Tiny about 26.

The Xscape singer revealed in an interview to Vibe that she had no interest in her now husband initially, but over time, his persistence worked.

“T.I. always says I gave him such a hard time when we first met and I did… I stood him up a couple times,” she said during the past interview.

The couple eventually started dating and by 2004 they welcomed their first child, Clifford “King” Harris III. Years later, they had their second child, Major. In 2010 the Harris’ decided to make things official by lavishly tying the knot in Miami. Six years later, they had their youngest child Heiress, who is following in her parents footsteps and already making a mark in the entertainment industry. In addition to the children T.I. and Tiny have together, they also have children from previous relationships. The Xscape artist has a daughter, Zonnique from a previous relationship, while T.I. has three children from previous relationships: Messiah, Domani, and Deyjah.

These are cliff notes of the couple’s journey over the years. The item, who have lived much of their lives in the public eye, have been through it all, including T.I. getting arrested multiple times, lawsuits, reality TV shows, cheating allegations, multiple divorce filings, and the list goes on. However, they’ve managed to overcome each obstacle and fight their way back to love, which is a testament that relationships can work when both people want them to.