SZA Went On A Silent Retreat In India And Learned That 'Not Everything Has To Be Said'

Getty

In a world filled with never-ending noise, sometimes silence is the key to peace. Artist SZA discovered this truth during her ten-day silent retreat in India. The 35-year-old decided to share the gems she gained from the experience with reporter Quierra after winning Best R&B Performance for “Saturn” at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

“Not everything has to be said,” SZA told the reporter about the retreat. “And waiting is really important, and a lot of what we create for ourselves as far as drama and chaos is, thankfully, dependent on our willingness to go beyond that pain. And look for anything, desperately, if you’re looking for joy desperately–But if you just chase it tenaciously, I find that it will reveal itself.”

She continued, “Even in the darkest and craziest depths of existence and life and trauma, and I feel like, right now, with the state of the country and everyone being in such peril and despair, it’s more important now than ever to be able to go within yourself and find that solitude. And spread that peace that you have from within yourself out into the world.”

SZA took a trip to India last month with her mother, Audrey, under the guidance of guru Sadhguru. She hopes that the experience will help her spread the positive energy she’s first cultivated within herself.

“So that’s my goal, hopefully to garner more peace within myself so that I can share it and spread it out around me as much as I can,” she added.

Beyond sharing the experience with reporters, SZA also detailed the “Samyama experience” on Instagram.

The artist shared pictures of her wearing an orange sari, eating food, and the kids she engaged with during the retreat.

“Life is so profound and chaotic and beautiful . I have no words for my Samyama experience. No phone no mirrors no eye contact for 8+ days (these pics are from before n after lol the program ).. for a fundamental yapper I lost my mind 😭 ..then found it 🧘🏾‍♀️,” SZA wrote in the post caption.

“Came back to so much overwhelming information between the state of the world and my personal/professional life . But somehow it’s all settling quietly and loudly at the same time.”

While we can’t all go to a 10-day retreat in India, we can take a few moments to embrace solitude throughout our day!