During Sunday night’s 64th annual Grammy Awards, singer SZA and rapper Doja Cat received the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their collab on the smash hit, “Kiss Me More.”

Yet, in the midst of their heartfelt moment, most people couldn’t help but notice the accessories SZA used to get onto the stage to accept her award: crutches. Fans were left wondering, What happened, sis?

Legends supporting legends! @ladygaga held up @sza's dress as she made her way to the stage to accept the #GRAMMYs Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance pic.twitter.com/38tpZhjO64 — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) April 4, 2022

The “Good Days” artist explained in the Grammys press room the peculiar incident that resulted in a leg injury, leaving her hobbling on the biggest night in music. “It’s very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to like leave and get ready for this, like the day before.” She continues, “That’s the way it goes. Like everything awesome in my life has always come with something like very random but it just adds to the energy and I’m just grateful.”

Backstage she shared more.

“I was already sleep. So you know when your cognition is extra wack because you’re asleep? It was in the middle of the night and I fell very, very wrong. It hurts and I will be better soon. But I’m clumsy so it’s a normal happenstance for me.”

She woke up the morning of the Grammys and said she couldn’t walk, but was determined to hit the red carpet to show off her vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown.

The 31-year old singer received support from celebrities like Lady Gaga and Lil Nas X who provided assistance to her both onto the podium and after the show.

i am now sza’s personal care taker pic.twitter.com/kIhlVgkZao — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 4, 2022

Although the moment began with humorous undertones, SZA and Doja Cat exchanged a heartfelt hug upon receiving their Grammy, with SZA briefly acknowledging her mother, fans, and late grandmother during her acceptance speech and Doja Cat sharing an emotional thanks to her collaborator once the gravity of the moment hit her.

“SZA, you are everything to me. You are the epitome of talent,” she told her. “You’re a lyricist. You’re everything.”

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Accidents happen, but SZA made hers look good! We wish the singer a speedy recovery.