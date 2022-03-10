We love it when dads take the kids for a few hours, but for days? A whole dad’s trip? Give that man his flowers now.

Swizz Beatz, beloved record producer and father of five, recently took a solo dad’s trip with all of his little ones, taking his boys to London, where his only daughter, Nicole, resides.

His kids are taking the lux life to new locales, especially his son Genesis, who ordered sparkling water at a restaurant. Beatz posted a video with the cheeky caption, “We all know who’s the real Boss at the table.” He continued, “Family time is the best time,” and we couldn’t agree more.

The only girl on the trip, Nicole got cute quality time in with her dad earlier this week. The world-famous producer said in a caption, “Father & Daughter date night. Some of The best conversations in the world are with your children. I learn so much from my children although I drive them crazy with love. Happy Woman’s Day.”

He also showered love on son Kasseem Jr., who broke a record at his school for track.

Anyone who’s been watching Alicia Keys’ docuseries NOTED: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories via YouTube Originals knows how important family is to Swizz Beatz. So him taking his kids on a trip solo isn’t out of character for him.

As mentioned, he has five children. He had his first child, Prince Nasir, with Nicole Levy in 2000. He then had Kasseem Dean Jr. with ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere. He also has a daughter, Nicole, with UK singer Jahna Sebastian, and his two youngest children, Egypt and Genesis, come from his relationship with superstar singer and wife Alicia Keys.

Although we wish we were on the trip too, we’ll have to settle for living vicariously through his Instagram posts for now. And if you’d like to see more loving moments between Swizz and his kids — and get to know them better — keep scrolling!

