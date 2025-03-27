9 Sweet Moments Of Halle Bailey And Her Son, Halo

Halle Bailey/Instagram

Happy Birthday, Halle Bailey! Today is the songstress and actress’s birthday, and she’s probably spending it with her adorable baby boy, Halo.

In December 2023, The Little Mermaid star welcomed her first child, Halo, with ex-boyfriend DDG. Although the pair is no longer together, they are steadily co-parenting and adoring their child unconditionally. “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo. The world is desperate to know you,” Bailey shared on Instagram.

Bailey was notoriously private about her pregnancy in 2023, but later shared why it was vital for her to have a “private” and “healthy” journey. “Honestly, I stayed off of all social media,” she revealed. “I really tried to just keep myself sane and I know that there were a lot of people who would always comment and be like, ‘We know girl, we know.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, that’s great that you know, but I’m just going to chill.’”

At our 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, Bailey candidly spoke about how her breakout role, The Little Mermaid, had changed her life, but could never compare to the most immense joy of her life, becoming a mom to her perfect little angel, Halo. She said she didn’t speak publicly about baby Halo because of “the state of the world” in 2023. “With the state of the world and the place it is in with men trying to force their will on our bodies, no one on social media, and for damn sure, no one on the planet, was going to tell me what to do with my body or what to share with the world,” she added.

See below some of the beautiful moments of Bailey and Halo over the years.

Cute hair moments with mom:

Sweet Valentines:

Just the two of them:

Celebrating Halo’s birthday:

Downtime with Halo:

Halloween with mommy and son:

In the gym together:

Concert time!

Halo singing with mommy: