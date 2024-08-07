Groundbreaking Survey Highlights What Black Single Mothers Are Most Concerned About This Election Year

Getty Images

Earlier this year, the results of a poll that questioned more than 500 low-to-middle-income Black single mothers of school-aged children were released. The groundbreaking survey’s results found that a majority of this group, 69 percent, is very concerned about the path our country is on, 55 percent have little faith in elected leaders, and quite a few are struggling to ensure a comfortable life for themselves and their children.

The poll, conducted by The Current Project, a non-profit that prioritizes the needs of Black single mothers and supports them, found that 66 percent of respondents said they could barely cover or can’t cover basic expenses. A troubling 51 percent have had a hard time ensuring they have enough food to eat. Seventy-seven percent need public assistance but were told their income is too high to make them eligible while still struggling to cover day-to-day costs thanks to inflation. And the majority have strong concerns about the education system, wanting political candidates to support school choice. Eighty-six percent said they are more likely to vote for candidates who support the idea of parents having more options when it comes to where they send their children to school, as more than half of respondents at 56 percent, said they thought about sending their child to a different school, and 76 percent said they are worried about their child’s academic progress.

Alisha Gordon, the founder and executive director of The Current Project, partnered with Evitarus, a public opinion research firm that is led by Black women, to secure this important data. She tells ESSENCE that highlighting the concerns of this group of women is essential, especially during an important election year. As a Black single mother herself, she could relate deeply to the poll’s findings.

“My daughter and I navigated our lives with the help of social safety net programs like WIC, SNAP, and childcare assistance—resources society deems essential for building social and economic mobility,” Gordon says. She found out she was pregnant in 2004, ahead of her graduation at Spelman College. “I returned to school, worked as a high school English teacher, and still found myself trapped in a limbo—earning too much to qualify for crucial assistance, yet not enough to truly make ends meet.”

She created The Current Project to have a role in bridging economic and social gaps for women like herself in an effort to move past just making ends meet to truly thriving.

“Our mission goes beyond encouraging individual behavior changes; it encompasses advocating for transformative social policies, implementing strategic programs, and conducting data-driven research to shed light on the needs and experiences of this vital demographic within the Black community,” Gordon says.

We spoke with her about how this poll came together, what results stood out to her most, how Black single mothers are feeling as we inch closer to November, and if there is an increased feeling of hope now that there is a possibility that the next president of the United States could be a Black woman. Here is the insight she had to share.

ESSENCE: Why was this national survey essential to collect and get out there during this election year?

Alisha Gordon: This groundbreaking survey of Black middle-to-low-income single mothers of school-aged children evaluated their attitudes toward the country’s direction, social and economic well-being indicators, and perspectives on educational issues. “Middler” mothers, as The Current Project has termed them, are Black single mothers who earn too much to qualify for social safety net programs but not enough to thrive economically based on their community’s cost of living. We believe this niche group of Black single mothers is vital to building social and political power. With 70 percent having some college experience and 73 percent working in some capacity, this subgroup of Black women voters is crucial when addressing issues of economic mobility, education, and beyond. The survey revealed that Black single mothers are deeply committed not only to the social and academic success of their children but also to voting for candidates whose policies align with their values. With 4.2 million Black single mothers in the U.S., we estimate over half fall into the “middler” category. Black single mothers are impacted by every facet of life—education, food access, housing security, and economic mobility. This important voting bloc is instrumental in shaping policies and influencing politicians who have historically relied on Black women voters yet overlooked this crucial subgroup.

How did you go about acquiring the respondents?

To ensure our survey captured the true essence and cultural relevance of the Black community, we partnered with Evitarus, a Black woman-led public opinion research firm renowned for its nuanced understanding. They meticulously developed scientifically accurate questions, established the guidelines for our target respondents, and conducted the survey through both online and phone interviews. Participants needed to identify as Black/African American, be heads of household, earn under $100,000 annually, and have school-aged children (K-12) at home. Between November 18, 2023, and December 12, 2023, we surveyed 504 Black single mothers, achieving a margin of error of ±4.36%.

The next phase of our data research involves creating a comprehensive “profile” of the “middler” Black single mother. We aim to uncover where she lives, her social and economic conditions, and the local and state policies that impact her most. By understanding these factors, we can build the power needed to advocate for sustainable change that will truly uplift this vital demographic.

What insight obtained was the most jarring for you? I was particularly saddened by how many people said they had difficulties ensuring there was enough food for their families.

Two things stood out to me: First, the data shatters the stereotypes often perpetuated about Black single mothers. Contrary to common misconceptions, we are working, educated, have 1-2 children in the household, and are politically engaged. Astonishingly, 45 percent of those surveyed out-earn social safety net thresholds, meaning they don’t utilize programs like SNAP or WIC. This is a crucial moment for changing the narrative, demonstrating what’s possible when we use data to reveal the truth about the lived experiences of Black women. The stereotypes simply don’t hold up against reality.

Secondly, the personal narratives of food and housing insecurity and the tough choices Black mothers face—such as choosing between rent and food—are profoundly moving. One story that particularly struck me was of a mother who turned down a job promotion because the increased responsibility and pay didn’t offset the loss of social safety net support from her state. Imagine having the opportunity to achieve greater economic mobility, but having to decline because it still doesn’t ensure economic stability for your family. This highlights the urgent need for sustainable policies that allow for real economic thriving. This isn’t about individual willpower or desire, as public discourse often suggests; it’s about the systemic failures of public policy.

What will it take, would you say, to turn things around for Black single mothers in this country? And what message would you send to the presidential candidates?

Black single mothers are some of the most innovative members of our community, transforming limited resources into opportunities and nurturing not only their own dreams but also the aspirations of their children. “Middler” mothers are uniquely positioned to excel, but they need robust social, political, and economic support to achieve true economic sustainability. This can be realized through policies that expand programs like the Child Tax Credit—broadening age qualifications, increasing the frequency of payments from one-time to monthly, and extending income qualifications for safety net programs so more families can benefit. Additionally, increasing funding for school food programs to provide healthy, culturally relevant options for millions of children in public schools is crucial. Imagine a world where policies like school lunch access is seen as an interconnected economic relief for the primary caretaker of children from urban communities – Black single mothers.

Adopting innovative, imaginative, interdisciplinary approaches to policy change has the potential to shift families toward holistic thriving—an approach essential for sustainable change. While presidential candidates often capture the spotlight during election years, it’s critical to remember that all politics are local. The individuals who most influence our daily lives are those we elect to Congress, our mayors, city council members, and even school superintendents.

Empowering, resourcing, and centering the voices of Black single mothers as vital participants in power sharing and narrative change should be a primary focus for candidates nationwide. We trust that Black single mothers know what they need for their own social, economic, and emotional thriving and see them as uniquely positioned to inform the course of action because of their lived experiences. We want Black single mothers to live choice-filled lives. The Current Project exists because of the choices made available to me. As we often say at The Current Project, “When Black single mothers thrive, we all thrive.”

Do you feel more optimism about the future for Black single mothers with the possibility of a Black woman ending up in the White House, as we all learn more about VP Harris and Rep. Tim Walz’s campaign platform?

Angela Davis once said, “We don’t have any alternative other than remaining optimistic,” naming optimism as an “absolute necessity.” This optimism is crucial, especially in the months leading up to the election. It will fuel our efforts not only to see Vice President Harris become President Harris but also to amplify the unique needs of Black single mothers, making them a central focus of her political and policy agenda. The Current Project is committed to using our national data research to shape a future where hope and optimism for Black single mothers are not just ideals but lived realities.

For more information on this survey and the work of The Current Project, visit thecurrentproject.org.