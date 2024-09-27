Staying Fit And Focused: The Top Supplements Entrepreneurs Swear By

Cropped shot of a young woman taking her medication

As a Black woman entrepreneur, I understand firsthand the unique challenges we face as we navigate the pressures of building something meaningful while striving to take care of ourselves.

Our hustle is different—it’s rooted in ambition, resilience, and an unshakable commitment to success, but that often comes at the expense of our well-being. Between the long hours, juggling multiple roles, and showing up in spaces where we’re often underestimated, it’s easy to feel drained. That’s why prioritizing our health isn’t just important—it’s essential to thriving. Staying energized, focused, and balanced isn’t always easy, but the right supplements can be the game-changer we need to keep pushing forward.

Here’s a curated list of the best supplements to keep you fit, focused, and feeling fabulous—all tailored for my fellow entrepreneur girlies who need that extra boost.

Power your day.

When you’re on the go and barely have time to prep meals, getting enough protein can feel impossible. That’s why Ghost Protein Powder is a game-changer. This high-quality whey protein is as effective as it is delicious, making it easy to fuel your body whether you’re blending it into a smoothie or sneaking it into your oatmeal between meetings.

Why I love it: What makes Ghost stand out for me is its smoothness and taste. The flavors are so good, I almost feel like I’m indulging in dessert! Plus, it’s packed with digestive enzymes, so not only does it keep me full, but it’s gentle on my stomach, giving me the energy boost I need to power through my day.

Hydration hack.

Did you know that 75% of Americans are chronically dehydrated? As entrepreneurs, we often get so caught up in work that staying hydrated falls to the bottom of our to-do list. Native Hydrate by NativePath is here to fix that. This zero-sugar electrolyte and amino acid mix helps you stay hydrated, energized, and focused by replenishing the essential vitamins and minerals your body needs. Packed with 14 vitamins and minerals, Native Hydrate supports muscle recovery, boosts energy, and enhances hydration—all without added sugar.

Why I love it: It’s my secret weapon on long workdays. Whether I’m fresh out of a workout or knee-deep in emails, Native Hydrate keeps me feeling fresh and focused without worrying about dehydration headaches. Plus, it’s quick and easy—just mix it with water and you’re good to go!

Boost your brain.

For busy entrepreneurs, keeping mental clarity is non-negotiable, and Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega provides the brain fuel you need. Omega-3s are essential for cognitive function, memory, and heart health, helping you stay sharp during those endless Zoom calls. With Nordic Naturals, you get a high-quality, pure fish oil supplement without the unpleasant aftertaste that sometimes comes with omega supplements.

Why I love it: Omega-3s are my go-to for keeping my brain in check. I feel the difference in my mental clarity and focus when I take them regularly, especially on days when I need to juggle multiple tasks and make decisions quickly.

Relieve some stress.

Entrepreneurship and stress go hand in hand, and that’s why Moon Juice Magnesi-Om is a must-have for keeping your cool. This magnesium supplement is known for reducing stress, relaxing muscles, and promoting better sleep—essentials when you’re constantly running at 100 mph. Moon Juice contains three bioavailable forms of magnesium, helping your body recharge and calm down.

Why I love it: When the stress of deadlines and endless meetings starts to pile up, a scoop of Magnesi-Om before bed does wonders. It helps me unwind and gives me that deep, restful sleep that’s essential for showing up fully recharged the next day.

Get an energy boost.

Need a quick energy boost without the caffeine crash? Garden of Life Mykind Organics B12 Spray is an easy, organic way to get the extra energy kick you need during those long workdays. B12 supports energy production, brain function, and mood, giving you the focus and clarity to power through the toughest challenges.

Why I love it: This spray is perfect for keeping in my bag. A quick spritz in the middle of the day, and I’m back on track. Plus, it’s organic and easy to use—no pills, no hassle.

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.