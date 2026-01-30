Raynell ‘Supa Cent’ Steward Speaks Out After Husband’s Arrest On Multiple Serious Charges

Prince Williams/WireImage

Entrepreneur and social media influencer Raynell Supa Cent Steward’s newlywed bliss is on ice as her husband has been arrested. News broke that Ray “Rayzor” Breaux was apprehended for failing to honor a written promise to appear in court. On January 27, Breaux was booked by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office for charges that include domestic abuse, child endangerment, and domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

It’s unclear who the victim is at this time, and his bond for failing to appear in court was set at $350. The Shade Room reported that on the day Breaux was arrested, Steward shared a repost that read: “Pray over your kids!! People are jealous of the way you love & care for your kids. People are jealous of you as well!! Pray over your kids!” She has an older son and a young daughter from previous relationships.

Steward has spoken out since the arrest but chose not to speak directly on the matter. Instead, she took to social media to share a video venting her frustration about people sending her news regarding Breaux’s arrest.

“I just want y’all to know you can write me without telling me something you seen. You can write me without telling me something you read. You can write me without telling me something you heard. You can send me uplifting stuff without mentioning negativity,” she said. The entrepreneur added that it’s like fans “want to see her respond and flash out,” urging them to stop while acknowledging that she sees the same stories they see.

The Crayon Case founder and her fellow entrepreneur husband met in 2019 when Steward attended Breaux’s club, the Vogue Lounge, in New Orleans. They were both in relationships at the time, so getting romantically involved was off-limits.

However, they eventually reconnected and got engaged in May 2022 on their one-year-anniversary. In 2024, they got into a heated dispute on the side of the road that made headlines. The two had a physical altercation, with Steward admitting at the time that they both put their hands on each other.

“I’m a woman that’s gone fight a n—a. So, we not gon make it seem like, oh a n—a just laid me down and brawled me out. I’m never scared of a n—a,” she said on Instagram. “Ain’t no n—a gon put his hands on me without me putting my hands on them. She also made it clear that she didn’t break up with him because they had “a little scuffle.”

“This is what we do. I broke up with you because you had no regard for us being in public,” she explained at the time.

The incident, which led to their split, was short-lived, as the couple eventually reconciled and tied the knot in the summer of 2025. They seemed to be in a blissful place.

“I’m excited for the lifelong journey,” Breaux told ESSENCE in an exclusive interview about their wedding. “Growing old together, building memories, and sharing everything with the woman who was always meant for me. She’s not just my wife, she’s my best friend, she’s my person. I love that woman with everything in me.”

Steward’s sentiments were similar. “I don’t see a future without him, so every step we take together feels meaningful and worth nurturing. I’m excited to create a marriage that reflects love, faith, and commitment—a union our children can one day look to as a blueprint for their own.”