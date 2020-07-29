Summer Wines To Stock Your Picnic Basket

Summer means picnics, relaxing and enjoying good food and wine outdoors with friends and loved ones — safely, of course.
And because wine (or your favorite spirit) is the main event to Saturdays spent day-drinking, it’s important to choose the right ones to pair alongside your picnic fair. From baskets filled with rich and fatty foods to tart and fruity flavors, there’s an art to sipping on your favorite summer wine.
Need help finding your new favorite? Break out the fruity rosés, crisp whites, refreshing sparkling wines and chillable reds, and stock up your picnic basket for your next socially distanced outdoor activity. Here are a few options to help get your started.
01
Joel Gott’s 2019 Sauvignon Blanc
Affordable, delicious and refreshing is a winning combination on a hot summer day! This Sauvignon Blanc has aromas of pineapple, mango and peach with citrus notes, making it a perfect and light option for a hot summer day. On the palate, the wine opens with ripe, tropical fruit flavors followed by crisp, refreshing acidity on the mid-palate and a long, clean, balanced finish.
02
19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red
A wine from Snoop Dogg? If it’s anything like his Verzuz battle, we’re sold. The brand, which launched nationwide this month is the first California bottling from Australian wine brand 19 Crimes and is a Red Blend of Lodi-sourced Petite Syrah 65%, Zinfandel 30%, Merlot 5%. All American oak offers a distinct smoky component that also yields vanilla and chocolate, making it the perfect after lunch options for those outdoor picnics.
03
Cupcake LightHearted Chardonnay
Cupcake LightHearted is the brand’s newest addition to its lineup of premium, award-winning California wine. The Chardonnay will not only be your new summer favorite because of its taste, but it also has 20% less calories than leading hard seltzers, and is vegan, gluten-free and low carb making it the perfect option if you want a lot of flavor, but don’t want to add to that #quarantine15.
04
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Excellent as an aperitif and with a medium body that makes it versatile to pair with everything from salads to chicken or grilled fish — basically anything you’d fill your picnic basket with! Wonderful pairing ideas include butter lettuce with apples, walnuts and pomegranate seeds, pizza topped with prosciutto and arugula, scallops with tarragon cream, or tagliatelle with Italian olive oil, lemon zest and pine nuts.
05
Bass Note Sangria
First things first, Bass Note Sangria will become your new favorite picnic “wine,” not only because it’s Black owned, but because it's delicious. Bass Note Sangria is made with California wine and true-to-fruit flavors, reminds us that wine is serious, but sangria is fun! Its name gives a nod to the music which sets the stage of any great party, and its unique flavor combinations include: Peach Tarragon, Blackberry Sage, and Raspberry Hibiscus.
06
2018 Far Niente Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
The Far Niente Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is the estate’s heritage wine, reflecting its legacy of making high-quality, consistent Napa Cabernet. You’ll be sure to impress your friends once you whip this one out of the picnic basket. Far Niente now offers both the highly-limited Oakville Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, as well as the Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, two distinct luxury Cabernet offerings informed by more than 35 vintages of growing, making and enjoying Napa Valley Cabernet.