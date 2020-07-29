Summer Wines To Stock Your Picnic Basket

Summer means picnics, relaxing and enjoying good food and wine outdoors with friends and loved ones — safely, of course.

And because wine (or your favorite spirit) is the main event to Saturdays spent day-drinking, it’s important to choose the right ones to pair alongside your picnic fair. From baskets filled with rich and fatty foods to tart and fruity flavors, there’s an art to sipping on your favorite summer wine.

Need help finding your new favorite? Break out the fruity rosés, crisp whites, refreshing sparkling wines and chillable reds, and stock up your picnic basket for your next socially distanced outdoor activity. Here are a few options to help get your started.