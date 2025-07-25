7 Easy Summer Travel Workouts You Can Do Anywhere

Getty

Fitness while on vacation doesn’t have to be difficult and unattainable; instead, workouts can be easily integrated within your fun summer travel itineraries. If you know you’re traveling to a location or hotel without a gym, you can try to work out seamlessly in the comfort of your room via online workout, outdoors, or do a hot girl walk! We’ve tapped several fitness experts, Brittany Flippen and Ariel Belgrave of Gym Hooky, to share their workout recommendations. Check them out below!

Brittany Flippen’s Workout Ideas:

Outdoor workouts: If you can get outside to work out before your vacation, you should do it! Some outdoor workouts include running on the beach, biking around the new city you’re exploring, going for a walk downtown/sightseeing, or taking a guided tour.

Bodyweight workouts: The great thing about bodyweight workouts is that no equipment is needed, which is perfect for vacation, as a gym may not always be available. For these non-weight workouts, try doing generous reps of squats, pushups, sit-ups, and mountain climbers for about 20-25 mins, completing circuits.

Online workouts: Try doing online workouts by following along to your favorite instructor’s custom videos on YouTube. Think of your favorite fitness creators’ fun videos: from mat Pilates and yoga to Zumba and hip-hop cardio, the opportunities are endless, as long as you have your laptop with you.

Focus on water activities: Try doing fun water activities like surfing, kayaking, rafting, or swimming. It’ll get your heart rate up and take in the scenic water views.

Adventurous workouts: Adventurous workouts are so much fun and great to try out when you’re on a tropical vacation. Adventure-based activities like ATV, zip lining, and Hiking can give you a great workout while checking things off your bucket list.

Stretching: Although stretching is less strenuous compared to other workouts, it’s incredibly beneficial and low-impact. If you don’t do anything else fitness-wise during your vacation, be sure to stretch!

Ariel Belgrave, founder of Gym Hooky, suggests the following easy workout to do on vacation: One of my favorite workouts to do while traveling is what I call the 5×5. Here are five simple exercises, each lasting five rounds, that require no equipment. You don’t need a gym; just your body and a little space (a hotel room, a beach towel, a mat… I’ve done it all).

Give it a try:

10 jumping jacks

10 bodyweight squats

10 push-ups (drop to your knees if needed!)

10 reverse lunges (alternating legs)

10 bicycle crunches

Repeat for five rounds.

It’s quick, effective, and perfect for getting your heart rate up, building full-body strength, and starting your day feeling strong and accomplished (all in 15min or less!)

Even though you might be on vacation this summer, you can still decide to work out, but at your own pace.