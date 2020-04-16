There’s no better time to get rid of toxic habits, people, thought patterns and clutter than while spending uninterrupted time at home during quarantine. It’s the perfect time to do that deep, deep cleaning you’ve been meaning to do the past six months (but you’ve been putting off), and to also evaluate all of the areas of your life that need to be cleaned up as well — whether it’s at home, in your relationships, at work, or with your finances.

Don’t know where to start?

That’s where we come in. Because the less cluttered and messy our lives are, the more we’ll get from it in the long run (post quarantine of course). So if it’s something you’ve been putting off for a while, now is the time to give yourself the cleansing you deserve. Here are a few key tips to spring clean your life for health and happiness.

In your relationships

Self isolation and quarantining puts a lot of things in perspective. With all of the uncertainty and chaos that’s currently going on in the world, it’s truly a time to reflect on what matters. For example: Do you have a friend like Molly in your life that you’ve been meaning to get rid of? (Insecure Season 4: Episode 1 spoiler alert). Well now might be the time. You can do this unapologetically, because it’s only natural that as we grow and change, our friendships do too. You’ve been focusing on other people for far too long, sis. Cleanse your spirit by focusing on the friendships that really make you happy. If you’re really feeling the strain with some people — whether it’s because of their drama, their selfishness or their lack of accountability, it’s probably worth asking yourself: do you really want to put more time into that relationship? Or would it be better spent elsewhere? Removing negativity wherever you can, is a great way to declutter your life.

At your job

Having a job right now is a blessing — we get it. But if you’ve been faced with some challenges at your job or within your career overall, spring is the perfect time to reevaluate, check in, and get your career in order — even if we’re all within quarantine. Whether you’re looking for a promotion, need to be more productive with your time each day, in need of a career pivot, or generally just need to bolster your resume, now is the time for reflection of all the assets that you’ve been possessing but don’t promote on a regular basis. Some of them are easy fixes such as time blocking, to seriously increase your productivity, cleaning up your resume or spending some time learning a new job-boosting skill. Whatever it is, make sure you’re fully equipped to leave quarantine with more vision of your career and how you hope to get better overall.

At your home

Girl, this is probably the easiest challenge of them all: spring cleaning your home. While it may seem like a major undertaking, don’t worry sis — we’ll be inside for the next couple of months (more than likely). Give yourself a talking to — a real talking to and ask yourself: “How many of the clothes in your wardrobe do I actually wear?” “How many CDs have I collected since New Edition’s first album came out?” There are loads of ways to declutter, from donating things to charity, selling online or finally making a trip to the tip. If you plan this alongside your big spring clean, getting organized at home will be a breeze.

And the best way to embark on your big spring cleaning is to invest in a few essential items, because listen, it will make a world of difference.

A few good cleaning products: With tons of products on the market it can be hard to choose. But CleanWell, Dr. Bronner’s, Force of Nature and Method Cleaning are a great place to start. For instance, CleanWell Disinfectant Wipes and Spray are a necessity to disinfect your home of all the germs and viruses that may be floating around. Dr. Bronner’s Sal Suds All-Purpose Cleaner is made with plant-based surfactants and natural fir needle and spruce essential oils, and the Sal Suds Biodegradable Cleaner is perfect for general household cleaning; dishes, floors, laundry, bathroom and more. Force of Nature not only cleans, disinfects and sanitizes 99.9% of viruses including Influenza A and Coronavirus on high touch areas like doorknobs, cabinet drawers and tabletops, but it can also be used as a hand cleanser. While Method’s newest collaboration with Minted delivers a beautiful Tropical Cloud fragrance to your favorite hand soap. Looking for an all-in-one production destination? Grove Collaborative is a sustainable, home and personal care service that delivers eco-friendly essentials right to your door. So you may find all your faves in one place! They carry everything from cleaning accessories and laundry products to sexual wellness and essential oils, and act as a one-stop shop for everything you need to make your home — and life — greener.

A collection of good household cleansers: Tineco’s A10 Hero Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is designed to make deep cleaning easier. Its ultra-quiet motor has a max suction that is 4 times stronger than ordinary DC motor cordless vacuum cleaners, and works great on both carpets and hardwood floors. Cleaning your furniture and mattress will be a whole lot easier with IRIS’ handheld vacuum and mattress cleaner. The unique dust sensors power the dust indicator light, letting you know how much dust is on the surface area, and agitators on the bottom of the cleaner help loosen up dust particles for more effective cleaning. Both, a necessity in home cleaning.

A few good scents: The scent provides the vibe, and also helps your house smell more clean. Aubert & Amandine’s CALM Lavender Vanilla Aromatherapy Soy candle lifts up your mood and also helps calm you down with this lavender vanilla candle, while the RELAX Sandalwood Jasmine Aromatherapy Soy Candle is not only considered an antiseptic, but it is said to also carry antidepressant properties.

Spring cleaning your home environment involves much more than giving your home a good cleaning — it also means a commitment to a whole new (and improved) way of living. So don’t just commit to keeping a clean home during quarantine, but once it’s over also!

With your finances

It’s a really confusing time in America. And with the uncertainty of what the economy will look like over the next few months (or years), it’s time to take stock of your finances. According to a new survey from SoFi, 14 percent of people say the stock market is causing them the most anxiety in 2020, and 12 percent say job security is. So now is the time to begin planning. Spring clean your current expenses (cut HBO if you can’t afford it sis), determine how much you have saved (if any), and create a budget — one that you will stick to! A survey from Bankrate found that 52 percent of people have reduced their spending because of concerns about the economy or stock market, and you should be one of them. Smart financial planning can provide a small cushion for you, should any unfortunate financial interruptions occur over the next few months.