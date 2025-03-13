The Black Girl's Guide To Travel: 5 Destinations Perfect For A Spring Break Getaway

Getty Images

It’s that time of year again: That’s right, it’s time for spring break. Contrary to popular belief, college students aren’t the only ones who deserve some time off from responsibilities for a week. After all, paying bills and avoiding Paradise spoilers is just as stressful as writing papers. If you’re like me, you’re itching to swap the daily grind for something that combines culture and natural beauty with good food, relaxation and a little adventure on the side. Thankfully there are amazing locales out there that aren’t too far or too expensive, offer incredible experiences, and the most important part—they’re perfect for Black women.

World class spas, beautiful landscapes, and culinary moments are just a few of the adventures we’ve curated to help you slow down and enjoy life outside the daily grind. If you’re ready to get away from it all, keep reading to discover destinations that promise an unforgettable spring break getaway.

Hilton Head, South Carolina

Acquiring passport stamps might be the prevailing trend, but don’t forget there are beautiful and relaxing destinations for travelers right here in the States. Hilton Head, South Carolina is perfect for spring breakers looking for an easy escape (especially for those on the east coast). With idyllic weather, 12 miles of beaches, two dozen golf courses and over 60 miles of cycling trails, there’s plenty to do on the island. Hilton Head’s rich Gullah-Geechee culture can be explored at The Gullah Museum of Hilton Head Island before heading to Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks for lunch and then back to the resort for a beachside mixology class at sunset.

Where to stay: The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa

Antigua

If you’re looking to chase the sun on your break, then look no further than the enchanting shores of Antigua. The island is a sun-kissed paradise with 365 pristine beaches, turquoise waters, a vibrant culture and history, and delicious cuisine. There’s something for everyone to enjoy. Spend your days tanning on the beach, or get active hiking trails with panoramic views, riding buggies through rolling hills, whale watching or swimming with stingrays at Stingray City. Looking for a foodie experience? Grab a roti and doubles at Roti King, enjoy a locally sourced menu at Sheer Rocks or indulge in French-inspired dishes at Catherine’s Cafe on Pigeon Point Beach. No matter what you do, speak to every Antiguan you meet to get their firsthand accounts of the island’s culture and smiles that will brighten any day.

Where to stay: Jumby Bay Island

Oaxaca, Mexico

When is Mexico ever a bad idea? Never, so naturally it’s a hot spot on the list of destinations Black women need to get to this spring break. However, instead of hitting the normal break locations like Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo, make your way to Mexico’s cultural hub, Oaxaca. The city is undoubtedly one of the country’s most underrated destinations despite the beautiful weather, iconic architecture, rich culture, artisan communities and of course, endless supply of mezcal. Buy some pan de yema con chocolate (a delicious bread dipped in chocolate) and stroll the city’s downtown markets checking out the vendors before heading to The Museum of Cultures of Oaxaca. Take a mezcal tour with Puro Burro, grab a bite at Casa Oaxaca, or head just outside of town to San Martín Tilcajete, San Bartolo Coyotepec, or Teotitlán del Valle to buy some local art.

Where to stay: Escondido Oaxaca

Kyoto, Japan

Have time to go a little further away this spring break? Then a trip to Kyoto is the perfect getaway. The picturesque city is perfect for anyone looking for a culturally immersive experience and cute photo opps. If you’re lucky you’ll catch the annual Cherry Blossom festivals, but if not, the Kyoto Botanical Garden and Philosopher’s Path in the northern part of the Higashiyama district are a must. Get a taste of the culture strolling the markets for antiques or shopping at T.T, a gallery-like shop with Zen garden views and a traditional sabi tea salon. Omen is where you go for a tasty udon and explore the city by night on a walking tour.

Where to stay: Park Hyatt Kyoto

Palm Springs, California

Palm Springs has long been a hideaway for Los Angeles locals looking to slow down daily life and make time for self-care. The southern California city is known for its desert chic vibes, vintage shopping, distinct architecture, stylish hotels, and world-class spas. Spend your days hiking to Tahquitz Falls or strolling the calm trails within the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation. Get your creative fix at the Palm Springs Art Museum or head to one of many thrift shops for some trendy retail therapy. Treat your tastebuds to flaky sticky wings and crispy beef egg noodles at Rooster and the Pig before letting the stress of the day melt away with a restoring energy massage at The Spa at Séc-he.

Where to stay: JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa