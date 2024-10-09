Spooky But Chic: 6 Elegant Halloween Decor Ideas

CB2

Halloween is rapidly approaching, which usually means fun home decor outside, trick-or-treating, and dressing up.

However, decorating your house for the occasion can quickly become tacky, as pumpkins, fake spiderwebs, and witch goblets can be kitschy and overdone. If you’re hoping to get in the Halloween spirit while minimizing the tackiness of decor, there’s a way to do so without sacrificing the holiday spirit and style. We suggest choosing a color palette that aligns with the Halloween holiday, like orange, black, or grey, and then building out your decorations.

Next, you should focus on spotlighting and elevating key themes from the holiday. Instead of getting a plastic pumpkin, incorporate real ones throughout your home; you can also accent those pumpkins with dry shrubs or branches. Toss away the rubber snakes and spiders and upgrade them for a “creepy-chic” look.

Scroll down to learn other easy ways to make your home spooky but chic for this year’s Halloween.

Incorporate metal decor: Swap that plastic spider or pumpkin for a metal figure like a crow or a stylized pumpkin. Metal figurines are a surefire way to take your holiday decor to the next level while honoring the specific themes.

Wreaths: Seasonal and holiday wreaths are perfect for discreetly acknowledging Halloween. It’s important to note that you don’t have to hang the wreath on your front door but in nooks throughout your home or the kitchen.

Purchase themed dinnerware: Themed dinnerware is the perfect way to acknowledge the holiday without overdoing it. Try purchasing wine glasses or glassware with Halloween themes.

Skull votive candles: These decor items are guaranteed to uplevel your space. They are not only spooky but also classic and chic. Amber and smoke skull votives add an element of creepy to a mantel or tabletop.

An elegant candy bowl: Replace the plastic bowl with a ceramic one! Consider a spider metal candy bowl, a perfect addition to a trick-or-treat table.

Willow branches: Incorporate willow branches and scrubs to give your home a spooky but fall feel. This can create a woodsy and mysterious feel without going overboard.