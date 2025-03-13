As Southwest Ditches Free Luggage, Here’s What U.S. Airlines Are Charging To Check Bags

Getty Images

It’s the end of an era, as Southwest Airlines, known for being a low-budget carrier, announced it would start charging passengers for checked bags for tickets purchased on or after May 28.

“Two bags fly free” is a registered trademark on Southwest’s website, so the change is a departure from a policy that set them apart from other popular carriers. The company didn’t announce how much it plans to charge to check bags.

However, not all Southwest customers will be subject to the new policy. Frequent flyers with A-List Preferred status will still be allowed two bags, and A-List level members and Southwest credit card holders will get one free checked bag.

The new checked bag policy follows several other changes the airline has made, such as a new “Basic” fare tier, dynamic pricing for award tickets, and ending its policy of travel credits not expiring. According to the airline’s announcement, credits will now expire “one year or earlier from the date of ticketing.”

Southwest has also said it will move away from its open-boarding system. The airline will move to assigned seating next year after having the open seating policy in place since its founding in 1967. As of this year, the benefits Southwest has eliminated will make them as costly as every other U.S. carrier.

The company’s COO, Andrew Watterson, told CNBC, “What’s changed is that we’ve come to realize that we need more revenue to cover our costs.” But customers are disappointed by the decision and some are prepared to fly elsewhere.

“Honestly, free checked bags were the only thing keeping me flying Southwest because, with four kids, the free checked bags helped tremendously. The prices were also better, and I loved the cancellation process,” says Ileka Dingle, a loyal Southwest flier since 2012. “Now, with all these changes, our family will drive to DCA or Dulles to fly on a real airline.”

With no longer any airlines offering free checked baggage for standard travelers, it’s essential to understand how different carriers compare in terms of luggage fees. Here’s a breakdown of the costs to check bags with airlines flying domestically if you don’t have rewards status or a first-class ticket, along with the sizing requirements, so you can be prepared for your upcoming spring and summer travels.

Delta Airlines

The cost to check a bag is $35 for your first checked bag weighing under 50 pounds (23 kg) each way, and $45 for your second checked bag of the same weight. The maximum size for a checked bag is 62 inches (157 centimeters) in total, including the length, width, and height, as well as any handles and wheels. Additionally, you’re allowed one free carry-on bag and one personal item, which should be small enough to fit underneath the seat in front of you. Additional information on their baggage fees and rules can be found on Delta’s website.

United Airlines

The cost to check a bag is $40 for your first checked bag weighing under 50 pounds (23 kg) each way, though the fee drops to $35 if you prepay online before your flight. For your second checked bag, the cost is $50 each way, or $45 if prepaid online. The maximum size for a checked bag is 62 inches (157 centimeters) in total, including length, width, height, handles, and wheels. Additionally, you’re allowed one free carry-on bag and one personal item as a standard traveler (not allowed for Basic Economy). More information on their baggage fees and rules can be found on United’s website.

American Airlines

The cost for your first checked bag is $40 each way if it weighs under 50 pounds (23 kg), though the fee drops to $35 if you prepay online before your flight. For a second checked bag, the fee is $45. The maximum size for a checked bag is 62 inches (157 centimeters) in total, including the length, width, height, and any handles or wheels. You’re also allowed one free carry-on bag and one personal item. Learn more about their baggage fees and rules on American’s website.

Jet Blue

During off-peak season, the fee for your first checked bag under 50 pounds (23 kg) is $35 each way, while it increases to $50 for your second checked bag. During peak season, the cost is $40 for your first checked bag and $60 for the second. You can save $10 on your first two checked bags if they’re added before check-in. The maximum size for a checked bag is 62 inches (157 centimeters), including handles and wheels. You’re also allowed one free carry-on bag and one personal item. Find out more information about their luggage fees on JetBlue’s website.

Alaskan Airlines

The fee for your first checked bag under 50 pounds (23 kg) is $35 each way, while the second checked bag costs $45 for the same weight. The maximum size for a checked bag is the same standard 62 inches (157 centimeters), including handles and wheels. You’re allowed one free carry-on bag and one personal item, which should fit underneath the seat in front of you. Get additional information on their baggage fees on Alaskan’s website.

Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines charges $40 for your first checked bag under 50 pounds (23 kg) each way, and $45 for your second checked bag of the same weight. The maximum size for a checked bag is 62 inches and includes handles and wheels. You’re also allowed one free carry-on bag and one personal item that fits underneath the seat in front of you. These fees apply to North American routes. If you’re flying to neighboring islands between Hawaii, it’s $30 for the first bag and $40 for the second. For more details on their baggage fees, visit Hawaiian’s website.

Spirit Airlines

Here it gets complicated. Spirit Airlines doesn’t include free carry-on bags in their fare, and checked bag costs vary depending on where you’re traveling from and when you check them, so be prepared for additional charges. They have a baggage calculator, which you’ll receive the most accurate pricing through. But for your first checked bag under 50 pounds for standard pricing, the cost range is around $50 and $99 depending on if you check the bag during booking, before online check-in, during online check-in, at the airport/reservation counter, or at the gate. The maximum size for a checked bag is 62 inches (157 centimeters), including handles and wheels. You’re allowed one free personal item, but carry-ons range in price depending on when you identify that you’re bringing one along (starting around $30 at the least and we saw $65 at the most). For more details on Spirit’s baggage fees, visit their website.

Frontier Airlines

Frontier’s policy regarding checked baggage is similar to Spirit’s, with varying fees depending on when and where you pay, where you’re going, and if you’re flying roundtrip or one-way. They also have a baggage calculator. After playing around with it, we saw that for your first checked bag under 40 pounds (18 kg), the charges can range from $49 to $59 at booking, $74 at web or mobile app check-in, $79 at the airport ticket counter, and $99 at the airport gate. The second checked bag could cost $69 to $79 when booked in advance, $88 at web check-in, and $94 at the ticket counter. Carry-on bags are priced at about $59 at booking, $74 at web or mobile check-in, $79 at the ticket counter, and $99 at the gate. The maximum size for a checked bag is 62 inches (157 centimeters), including handles and wheels. You’re also allowed one free personal item. Additional information on their baggage fees can be found on Frontier’s website.