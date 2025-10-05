It’s Soup Season! Cozy Up With These 6 Delicious Recipes For Fall

Getty Images

Fall is about slowing down, savoring, and remembering that joy can be found in the simplest things, like a steaming bowl of soup. There’s also something about the crispness of fall air that makes a hot bowl of soup feel like a warm hug. As temperatures drop, a bowl can serve as a source of comfort that is both nourishing and packed with flavor. One of the most appealing aspects of soups is that they can be a quick and easy meal to prepare. Additionally, it’s a budget-friendly option (because the cost of groceries is out of pocket) and versatile enough to accommodate your mood.

Whether you’re craving bold, spicy flavors or something creamy and soothing, there’s a soup out there for everyone. Below are some ideas, along with basic ingredients to make them. Grab your biggest pot, turn on your favorite playlist, and make these soups your own.

Sweet Potato & Coconut Curry Soup

When the weather gets chilly and the days are shorter, sometimes you need a soup that feels like sunshine in a bowl. Sweet potato and coconut curry soup is creamy, slightly sweet, and has a kick of warmth from the curry spices included in the recipe. You can pair it with warm naan bread or a flaky biscuit to create a meal that feels like self-care. Added bonus of this soup: Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin A, which is great for glowing skin, which can be hard to maintain during colder months.

Ingredients

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 can coconut milk

2 cups vegetable broth

2 tbsp curry powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Chicken & Collard Greens Soup

If you grew up with collard greens on your Sunday plate, and you’re still a fan, you may love this soup as it’s a nod to Southern tradition. It gives the heartiness of chicken soup with the soulful twist. Think tender collard greens and chicken breast simmered in broth. For extra richness, add smoked turkey instead of chicken.

Ingredients

2 chicken breasts or thighs (or smoked turkey legs for more flavor)

1 bunch collard greens, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

6 cups chicken broth

1 tsp thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Spicy Jollof Tomato Soup

Nigerian Independence Day falls in October, making it a good month to enjoy a spicy jollof tomato soup. Transfer the same bold, spicy tomato flavors you get from jollof rice (if you’ve tried it) into a soup. This recipe features blended tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, Scotch bonnet peppers, and your favorite seasonings. It’s perfect with a side of crusty bread or even plantain chips if you want to maintain that West African energy.

Ingredients

5 ripe tomatoes

1 red bell pepper

1 onion

1 Scotch bonnet pepper (adjust to taste)

3 cups chicken or vegetable broth

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp thyme

1 tsp curry powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Butternut Squash & Ginger Soup

Is it even fall if butternut squash doesn’t make an appearance? This soup is creamy, slightly nutty, and gives an energizing kick thanks to the fresh ginger. FYI: Ginger is known for supporting digestion, which is always a plus during this time of year. It’s perfect for those days when you want something light but still satisfying. Pro tip: Roast the squash before blending to bring out a natural sweetness.

Ingredients

1 medium butternut squash, peeled and cubed

1 onion, chopped

1-inch piece of fresh ginger, grated

3 cups vegetable broth

1 can coconut milk (optional for creaminess)

Olive oil, salt and pepper to taste

Seafood Gumbo-Inspired Soup

Gumbo is a staple in many homes, but let’s face it–sometimes it’s a full-day project. This soup is a lighter, quicker alternative that may be just as delicious to you. Cook shrimp, crab, and okra in a flavorful broth that pays homage to Creole cooking without spending hours in the kitchen. It’s the type of soup you make when you want to treat yourself or impress your loved ones during a fall dinner night.

Ingredients

1/2 pound shrimp, peeled & deveined

1/2 pound crab meat (optional)

1 cup okra, sliced

1 onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

4 cups chicken or seafood broth

1 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp cayenne (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Lentil & Kale Soup

For the plant-based peeps or anyone seeking budget-friendly meals, lentil and kale soup is a winner. Lentils are packed with protein, fiber, and iron, while kale adds those necessary leafy greens to your meal. Add some smoked paprika or cumin for depth, and you’ve got a warm healthy meal. This one freezes well, too, making it perfect for meal prepping during busy weeks.

Ingredients

1 cup green or brown lentils, rinsed

1 bunch kale, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

6 cups vegetable broth

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

