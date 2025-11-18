Let’s Toast: Sorrel Gets A Sparkling Makeover In This Bold New Wine

ACCA Roselë

When wine and spirits veteran Colwin Chester talks about Roselë, his voice carries both reverence and resolve. “This is more than a drink,” he says. “It’s a bridge between generations. It’s the story of who we are — told through flavor.”

That story begins with sorrel, a deep crimson hibiscus drink typically steeped during the holidays — known as bissap in West Africa, karkadé in North Africa, and sorrel or rosella across the Caribbean and Latin America. It may be a recent revelation for some, but as Chester says with a knowing smile, “We’ve been doing this forever.”

Chester is the CEO and master blender of ACCA. The brand, based in Northern California, bridges heritage and innovation through its “effervescent nectars.” These nectars are infused with culturally resonant ingredients rarely seen in fine winemaking. Its debut offering, Roselë, is a hibiscus-infused demi-seco. Crafted from 100 percent Chardonnay grapes, it blends Old World technique with Caribbean expression. “To me, effervescence highlights innovation and spark,” Chester says.

“There hasn’t been any real innovation in sparkling wine outside of terroir and production methods. I wanted to create something fresh — to tap into culture and make sparkling wine fun again. I wanted to move it from just celebratory moments to everyday moments.”

Roselë is a sparkling wine that’s crisp, floral, and layered. While sorrel inspires its character, this isn’t the sweet holiday drink — instead, hibiscus notes balance the champagne-style effervescence, adding complexity. It’s like a sensory conversation between continents. The crimson-ruby hue shines vibrantly through the clear flint bottle, offering hints of green apple, citrus, and spices. “It’s magic in a glass,” Chester says. “It takes you on this ride of paletary bliss,” referring to the layered flavors and sparkling sensation on the palate.

The inspiration for it came from a ritual Chester had practiced for years. “We would toast with champagne on New Year’s Eve or, as we say, Old Year’s Night,” the Guyanese American businessman says. “But I’d always add a splash of sorrel to my glass — almost like a mimosa. It elevated the whole experience.” That simple act of blending became the foundation for something much larger. It was a way to translate a bit of his Caribbean heritage into the language of fine wine.

A Legacy Rooted in Excellence

Two powerful forces shaped Chester’s path to ACCA. First, his decade-plus career at Empire Merchants, one of New York’s leading wine and spirits distributors, where he was part of the marketing and sales team managing some of the industry’s largest portfolios, including Moët Hennessy and Diageo. Second, his mother, Sybil Chester, a trailblazer in the luxury beverage world and Moët Hennessy’s first manager of multicultural relations, spent over 40 years in the wine and spirits industry and was instrumental in introducing the brand to the African American and Caribbean markets.

“My mother showed me that our culture belongs at every table,” Chester says. “She taught me to see what the market responds to, but also to never compromise on authenticity. ACCA is like a rebirth for her, too. It’s a way to show her that everything she imprinted on me took root.” Bringing the vision to life was arduous. The initial response from traditional winemakers was skeptical. Infusing sparkling wine with hibiscus wasn’t in their playbook. But Chester came prepared with years of home research and development.

Courtesy of Colwin Chester

“I had to make it sustainable and compliant with industry standards,” he explains. He worked with a flavoring company to create a natural, authentic infusion. Next, he sat down with Old World winemakers to create the perfect blend. The first iteration, made with Cayuga grapes from the Finger Lakes, was promising. But then the brand switched to using Chardonnay, and Chester says the flavor profile opened up even further. “I think we over-delivered this time around.”

As much attention went into the bottle design as into what’s inside. Chester switched from an all-white design to clear flint glass to showcase the wine’s crimson hue. “I wanted people to see how beautiful hibiscus looks in a bottle,” he says. “I wanted it to look regal — like you’ve arrived in every aspect.” Now, the focus is on making that experience widely accessible. ACCA has embraced a direct-to-consumer model. The company now has licensing to ship to all 50 states in just about a week. “I don’t want geography to be a barrier to celebration,” he says. “Whether you’re in Brooklyn or California, if you want to experience this new way to sparkle, you should be able to get it delivered right to your door.”

A New Way to Sparkle

Building on this innovation, Chester sees ACCA as more than just a wine brand. It’s a challenge to an industry that’s been static for too long. This means moving sparkling wine beyond celebratory occasions to everyday moments. “You woke up this morning,” Chester says. “That’s effervescent to me. That’s indicative of celebration. This isn’t a dress rehearsal — we should celebrate as much as possible.” With this mindset, he’s targeting a new generation of drinkers. In particular, Gen Z consumers are looking for something carved out specifically for them. “They don’t want mom and dad’s old, stuffy drinks,” he explains. “They want to see themselves in what they’re drinking.” Still, he’s also designed Roselë for “old school” drinkers who are open to new palate experiences — a concept he calls “palatery enjoyment.”

He has three more varieties of effervescent nectars in research and development. “I’m living in tradition while daring to create new ones,” he says. “Envisioning a new way to sparkle.”

What sets ACCA apart in a luxury market that often borrows from culture without honoring it? Chester’s answer is unequivocal: “We’re not trying to fit in. We’re expanding the table. Caribbean sophistication has always existed — we’re just bottling it differently.”

It’s a pointed response to a familiar pattern. Too often, he notes, people travel, fall in love with something from Caribbean culture, then return home to monetize it — resourced and positioned in ways local communities aren’t. “That obfuscates and leaves out the people who are actually from the culture,” Chester says. “This is our thing. We should control it and tell the story authentically.”

As the holidays approach, he is leaning into community-focused efforts. He’s teaming up with local organizations, connecting with micro-influencers, and nurturing authentic relationships. At the same time, he’s seeking strategic partners to help scale ACCA’s vision. Self-funded and deliberate, the brand is growing with purpose, favoring authenticity and consistency over rapid expansion.

As Chester says, “Authenticity is paramount. You always remember the last time you had something. That memory carries you until the next time. And when the next time is just as good—or better—it leaves an indelible impression.”

The Roselë Demi-Seco Effervescent Nectar from ACCA is available for purchase at www.accalifestyle.com.