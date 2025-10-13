7 Solo Date Ideas To Help You Fall In Love With Your Own Company

Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Let’s be honest—doing things alone can feel awkward at first. Whether you’re dining solo or walking through a park without company, it’s easy to feel like the odd one out. While that’s rarely true, those moments can surface insecurities you didn’t know you had. Still, that discomfort shouldn’t stop you from learning to enjoy your own company.

The truth is, learning to appreciate quality time with yourself is one of the most freeing forms of self-love there is. Also, solo dating isn’t about proving you don’t need anyone; it’s about remembering that you are someone worth spending time with. Whether you’re easing into it or already comfortable going out solo, these ideas can help you create moments that feel intentional, affirming, and fun.

1. Take Yourself to Brunch

Start simple with a brunch date. Choose a cozy spot where you feel at ease or somewhere that’s familiar to help settle any nerves that may arise. You can also bring along something to keep you busy, like a book, a journal, or your favorite playlist. If the thought of sitting by yourself makes you uneasy, choose a busy area like the bar or a restaurant with high foot traffic so you feel less alone. People watching at a busy location can be a fun way to get out of your head.

If it’s quite the opposite and you’d rather avoid the crowds, try a speakeasy, as those tend to be smaller spaces and sometimes have less foot traffic, depending on what day you go.

2. Plan an Outdoor Picnic

If the weather’s nice, pack a basket with your favorite snacks, a blanket, and a good read. It’s a chance for you to create a spread of food and drinks that appeal to your taste buds and spend time in nature. Head to your local park, beach, or even your backyard. Having a picnic outdoors with no agenda can help you reconnect with yourself in a calm and grounding way.

3. Have a Museum or Gallery Day

In 2024, I bought myself a museum membership, and it was the best $100 I spent. I’d go on random day dates to the museum to see new exhibitions and then grab lunch after. Sometimes, my earpods would venture with me so that I could listen to music while contemplating the different pieces I saw within the exhibition.

Museums are perfect for solo dates because you can explore at your own pace. No one’s rushing you past your favorite painting or chatting through the exhibit. You can linger, reflect, and it can even spark a little creativity. If you’re self-conscious, bring headphones so you can drown out noise and hopefully get lost in your favorite songs.

4. Try a Solo Movie Night

There’s something empowering about going to the movies alone. No one’s talking through the previews and you can pick the film you actually want to see. The movie can also be a low-hanging fruit to try if you’re uncomfortable being out on your own, especially since the theater is dark and everyone is focused on the film.

5. Take a Solo Day Trip

There’s no need to wait for people to respond to girl trip invites before you head out to a new location. Hop in your car or the train and explore a nearby town or attraction. A locale a few hours away can feel like a mini getaway and not as overwhelming as flying to a new country alone. Stop by a cute café, browse local shops, or take scenic photos. Traveling alone, even short distances, builds confidence and reminds you that your own company is enough to make an experience memorable. Just remember to keep all your safety precautions in place, including sharing your location with someone you trust and keeping your whereabouts unknown to strangers.

6. Book a Class for One

Whether it’s pottery, dance, candle-making, or cooking, signing up for a class solo is a great way to meet new people while doing something fun for yourself. You’ll step out of your comfort zone, learn something new, and maybe even discover a new hobby or community in the process.

7. Attend a Live Show

One of my favorite pastimes is heading to a live show alone because music is my pulse. Whether a concert, festival, or lounge with a live band, it’s a fun way to move your body. People tend to be friendly in these locations too, so you may even vibe with someone new.