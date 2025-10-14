Solidcore Was Supposed To Tone My Body—Instead, It Transformed My 9-To-5 Routine

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

One thing about me, I am an Orangetheory girl, through and through. I love cardio, I love lifting weights, and this just gives me the perfect mix of them both.

But on my fitness journey, I’d really been wanting to challenge myself to new experiences, because one, I didn’t want my body to get used to the same day to day routine, and two, I just love trying new things.

A few years ago, I had an interview with solidcore’s CEO, Bryan Meyers (yes, their CEO is a Black man, honey), and it made me pilates-curious. Lori Harvey raved about it, and if you have eyes, you know Lori Harvey is body goals. But, as a plus size woman, I just wasn’t confident enough that I’d be able to keep up. And baby, I was right.

So, I gave up. I went to a solidcore few classes, and didn’t feel like it was right for me, especially for someone at my size.

But as I entered into 2025, I was up for the challenge (especially after being a few pounds lighter, and way more advanced on my fitness journey). I challenged myself to a couple of months of unlimited classes, and while I can’t say I’m fully converted, it did surprise me on just how much I enjoyed it this time around.

The Scheduling Tetris That Changed Everything

So here’s what actually happened. When I committed to unlimited classes, I had to figure out how to fit them into my actual life. I’m not one of those 5 AM girlies—let’s be clear about that right now. But I did start looking at those 7 and 8 AM slots before work, or squeezing in evening classes when I could, or using my weekends differently than I used to. Especially while still trying to navigate my Orangetheory life.

Because with change requires discipline, in all forms of life. And suddenly I started looking at my work and social calendars differently too. Orangetheory, I can do in my sleep. But this? It required mind to muscle connection. It required I show up and be present. It meant I couldn’t stay out too late the night before. And before you know it, I’m blocking off time in the morning before meetings start. I’m being more intentional about not scheduling things right at 5 PM so I can hit an evening class (and I hate evening workouts!). I’m actually using my Saturday mornings instead of sleeping in (well, most Saturdays).

It wasn’t some dramatic “I wake up at dawn now” transformation. It was more like… I started treating my workouts the same way I treat work meetings. Non-negotiable. On the calendar. Protected time.

My Core Is Strong, My Abs Are Still Hiding

Let me be real with you about the physical results, because I think it’s important to be honest. Did I get the toned, sculpted body I was lowkey hoping for? No. Did I suddenly develop visible abs? Absolutely not. But did something change? Yeah, actually.

My core got strong. Like, really strong. Not in a way that you can see from the outside, but in a way that I can feel in literally everything I do. Sitting at my desk for hours? My posture is better and my back doesn’t hurt as much. Carrying groceries? Easier. Holding plank at Orangetheory? I can actually do it now without wanting to die.

That slow, controlled movement that solidcore is all about—it targets your core in a way that’s so different from what I was used to. Every single exercise somehow comes back to engaging your core, even when you think you’re working your arms or legs. And after a couple months of that, you just feel… sturdier. More stable.

It’s not the aesthetic transformation I was picturing, but it’s the functional one I didn’t know I needed.

When Work-Life Balance Actually Means Something

The weirdest part about all this? My work day started feeling more manageable. And I think it’s because I was finally creating actual boundaries around my time.

Before, I’d just work whenever, stop whenever, eat lunch at my desk while answering emails, maybe workout if I felt like it after everything else was done. As a remote employee, you never really know boundaries when it comes to work. But when you’ve got a class booked at 8 AM or 5:30 PM, you can’t just “work through it.” Especially not if you’re doubling up on classes. You have to log off. You have to stop. You have to actually take a break and do something for yourself.

On the days I did morning classes, I’d come back to my desk feeling like I’d already accomplished something, which made the rest of the work day feel less overwhelming. On the days I did evening classes, I had something to look forward to that forced me to stop working at a reasonable hour instead of just… continuing to work because I’m at home and the laptop is right there.

And weekends? Instead of just laying around recovering from the work week, I was moving my body and then actually enjoying the rest of my day instead of feeling guilty about being “lazy.”

The Accountability I Didn’t Ask For

Here’s the thing about going to the same studio multiple times a week—people start recognizing you. Instructors remember your name. They remember what you struggled with last time. They know when you’re not pushing yourself hard enough or when you need to ease up.

There were definitely days I wanted to cancel a class (and don’t let me lie to you, I definitely have!), but then I’d think about how the instructor would probably notice I wasn’t there, or how I’d have to explain to myself why I was a “no show.” Not in a guilt-trippy way, but in a “you made a commitment to yourself” kind of way.

It’s different from Orangetheory where the classes are bigger and the energy is more about the group as a whole. At solidcore, it feels more personal. More intimate, I guess. Which made it harder to just not show up.

Still Not Fully Converted (Just Being Real)

Look, I’m not about to tell you I’m giving up Orangetheory for solidcore. That’s not happening. I still need that cardio, I still need those treadmill intervals and the loud music and the high energy that makes me feel like I can run through a wall.

But what solidcore did was show me that there’s value in slowing down. In being intentional. In doing movements that don’t feel like a workout in the traditional sense but still leave you shaking and sore the next day.

It also proved to me that I was wrong about not being able to do it as a plus size woman. Sure, some movements are harder. Sure, I have to modify things sometimes. But the whole point is that it’s challenging for everyone. That person next to me who looks like they live at the studio? They’re struggling too. We’re all shaking together.

The biggest surprise wasn’t that my body changed—because honestly, not that much changed visually. The biggest surprise was that my relationship with my schedule changed. My workday changed. My boundaries changed. And maybe that’s more valuable than abs anyway.

So yeah, I went in thinking solidcore would tone my body. Instead, it toned my routine. And honestly? I’ll take it.