Snoop Dogg Marks Shante Broadus’ 50th With Three Rings Symbolizing Their Lifelong Love

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: Shante Broadus and Snoop Dogg attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures “Gladiator II” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 18, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Not everyone can say that they’ve celebrated decades worth of birthdays with their partner, but Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus can. Shante just entered the fifth floor with her longtime husband by her side, and a special moment has the internet swooning.

During a private celebration, Snoop honored Shante with a sentimental gesture: three custom rings, each one symbolizing a chapter in their love story.

As he presented the first ring, Snoop told Shante it represented the moment she became his girlfriend.

“You’re the only girlfriend I ever had in my whole life,” he shared. The two met when they were in high school. “And that meant the world to me, because, in case people don’t know, you’re the only girlfriend I ever had in my whole life.”

The second ring marked their marriage, a union that began in 1997.

“The second ring represents when you became my wife,” Snoop continued. “That was the joy of my life because we had two babies—then we eventually made another one, a beautiful daughter. We renewed our vows and did all the things we was supposed to do to stay down as a family.”

The high school sweethearts grew into a family of three over the years that includes their three children—Cordé, Cordell, and Cori Broadus. Their family tree continues expanding as they currently have seven grandchildren.

And the third ring, he explained, symbolized Shante as his forever partner.

“The last ring right here is to represent the love of my life,” he explained. “So, boss lady, as you enter the fifth floor, enjoy it, live it up, have fun, spend money, and be a great wife, great mother, great grandmother, great daughter, great sister, great auntie, and a great friend. Grow into the person that your grandmother was.”

The rap icon took things to a new level, reminding everyone that Black love, when nurtured and celebrated, is timeless. While the moment is Hallmark-worthy, social media users have been commenting on Shante’s reaction during the rapper’s speech and presentation of the rings. The entrepreneur was seemingly distracted and disengaged to the point where Snoop had to call her attention back.

Some fans attribute that to past infidelity and her being dissociated from the sentimental moment as a result. It could also be that sis was just having a good time and buzzing from all the love surrounding her.

Snoop and Shante’s love story began decades ago at Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California, where they went to prom together and dreamed of a future far bigger than they could imagine. Decades later, that same chemistry still shines through in the way they look at each other and the life they’ve built. Their marriage has withstood the pressures of fame and time, proving that commitment and communication can carry you through even the toughest seasons.

When asked by PEOPLE the secret to a successful marriage last September, he shared simple but powerful words of wisdom.

“Find out what your companion loves the most and concentrate on doing it the most,” he said at the time. “That’s real love.”