Snoop Dogg Says He Would Relive Falling In Love With His Wife, Shante Broadus

Getty

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus could teach a masterclass on love as they’ve been married for over 27 years. The entertainer recently went to hang out with the hosts of The Breakfast Club and couldn’t help but gush over his longtime love.

When host Charlamagne tha God asked a moment he would like to go back and relive to feel more deeply, Snoop answered, “Falling in love with my wife for the first time.” He continued, “That was a beautiful moment right there man. I had butterflies in my stomach and all kinda stuff. Just that pure feeling, going back to that, because after you have so much success you forget about what regular stuff feels like. That was special man.”

The Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper also jokingly added that it was a great feeling knowing he would get to “do it to her.” The couple’s love story dates back to the ‘90s, when they both attended Long Beach’s Polytechnic High School.

Snoop also explained his latest album cover, which features his wife. “So for my whole career, she had my back. And this is the first time I put her on the front,” he said. “I made this album cover so that everybody can know that she got my back, she with me, she standing by my side.”

The couple has built quite a legacy over the past few decades, including four kids–three sons and one daughter. While Snoop and Shante share sons Corde, 30, and Cordell, 28, and daughter Cori, 25, together, the rapper also has a son named Julian Broadus with Laurie Helmond.

The TV host is also a grandfather. He has seven grandchildren currently and officially became a grandfather in 2015 when his son, Corde, had his firstborn. His youngest grandchild was born around March, when Cori Broadus gave birth to her daughter three months early.

In September 2024, Snoop shared the secret to his 27-year marriage and attributed it to his wife just getting him.

“She understands me,” the 53-year-old said to PEOPLE. “She’s a great mother, a tremendous grandmother, an excellent wife, and a great friend. She knows how to push all of my buttons to make me act a motherf—ing fool or to make me act cool, and I love it.”

As every long-term union does, their relationship has had challenges. The couple briefly split in 2004, but they eventually reconciled and renewed their vows four years later.