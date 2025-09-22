Refreshed and Ready: How to Step Into the Season With Clarity and Confidence

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

On Sunday, September 14th, the energy at WSA in New York reached a peak as ESSENCE Fashion House presented Eternal Aura during New York Fashion Week. Guests gathered to celebrate style, creativity, and the artistry of Black fashion in a setting that felt alive with music, conversation, and self-expression. Partnering with smartwater®, the evening reminded us that stepping into a new season is not only about what we wear but also how we feel.

As fall approaches, there is no better moment to consider what it means to move through life with clarity and confidence. From the runway to our daily routines, fashion and lifestyle come together to create balance. Here are a few ways to refresh your perspective and carry that Eternal Aura energy into the season ahead.

1. Edit Your Wardrobe With Intention

The shift into cooler months invites us to reflect on the pieces that truly serve us. Choose versatile layers and bold accessories that allow you to move from day to night with ease. Fashion House guests brought this idea to life with statement coats, tailored silhouettes, and textures that turned the dance floor into a runway. Curating your wardrobe in this way creates space for confidence to shine.

2. Prioritize Hydration as Self-Care

Style is more than clothing. It is the glow that comes from caring for yourself from within. At Eternal Aura, smartwater® flowed throughout the night, keeping guests refreshed while they mingled and celebrated. Reaching for smartwater® turns a simple sip into a moment of refreshment that complements both style and lifestyle. Carrying it through your day ensures you feel just as prepared for the office as you do for an evening out.



3. Embrace New Routines With Ease

A seasonal reset is not about rigid resolutions. It is about small, meaningful changes that bring clarity. Swap your commute playlist for a podcast that inspires. Begin your mornings with a stretch before checking email. Allow yourself to enjoy the little rituals that create balance and remind you to stay grounded even when life moves quickly.

4. Stay Elevated Beyond the Night

The atmosphere of Eternal Aura was undeniable. Guests danced, connected, and expressed themselves freely. Take that same sense of joy and infuse it into your everyday life. Plan a dinner with friends, explore a new gallery, or simply step out in a look that makes you feel powerful. Fashion is a tool to celebrate life, not just an occasion.

As the lights dimmed at WSA and New York Fashion Week carried on, what lingered was the reminder that true style begins with clarity. With smartwater® by your side, you can move through this season refreshed and ready, embodying your own eternal aura wherever you go.