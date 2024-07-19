Feel Exhausted After All Your Vacations? Try The 'Slow Travel' Trend

Getty Images

If running helter-skelter on vacation has been your experience and you’d like a change of pace when it comes to your trips, there’s a new travel trend to get hip to. People want to spend more time in a destination to explore the beauty of nature, immerse themselves in the culture, connect with locals, and ditch the hustle and bustle of shuffling to as many places as possible. That’s where slow travel comes in.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, civilian and private industry employees typically get eleven days per year after one year of service as paid time off. That’s not a lot of time. To maximize their limited PTO, vacations tend to have tight itineraries. Travelers are rushing from spot to spot to do as much as possible. This can lead to feeling overwhelmed and rushed, leaving your vacation memories a blur.

However, slow travel is quite literally the opposite of that experience. The itineraries are looser or non-existent, and you have more time to spend in an area rather than rushing to each activity. It can be as simple as having your morning coffee inside a local cafe rather than ordering to go. You may skip the popular tourist attractions and opt for more immersive activities, like cultural experiences, time in nature, or forging new connections.

Also dubbed a slowcation, slow travel can be a trip that highly prioritizes relaxation. Think sleeping in, ordering room service, and getting spa treatments for an entire weekend. It sounds like a dream. If you want to tap into the trend, here are a few suggestions of great places to try it out.

Honolulu, Hawaii

When I think about what slow travel looks like for me, especially as a frequent traveler, Honolulu is one of the first places that comes to mind. The island’s majestic beauty was a daily reminder to live in the moment, ushering in calm and appreciation. That feeling was solidified by participating in a Hiuwai, an ancient cleansing ritual in which a practitioner guided us into the ocean as the currents washed away negativity, allowing us to emerge feeling renewed. Notably, the Renaissance Honolulu Hotel and Spa presented us with a nightly selection of things (tea, eye mask, bath bombs) to aid in a restful sleep. I also appreciated the Navigators, who connected us to local businesses and attractions. It added a personal touch beyond what you can get from a Google search.

The Gulf Coast

There are quite a few hidden gems in Florida that will help you ditch the hectic nature of travel. One is Manasota Key Resort on the Gulf Coast of Florida. If you’re looking for an excellent place to ditch the phones, unwind, and embrace the idea of slow travel with your kids, this might be the place for you. Remember how it felt in grade school to be outside until the streetlight came on doing things with friends? There weren’t phones, but there was plenty to keep us entertained. That’s how it felt here. Situated between the Gulf of Mexico and Lemon Bay, the resort gives great access to nature. The Gulf Side gives private beach access with first-come, first-serve cabana rentals. On the Bay side, there are several lawn games like mini golf and corn toss, sports courts for pickleball or basketball, and water activities such as fishing, kayaking, and paddle boarding. We were steps away from Stump Pass Beach State Park to hike a few trails that led to the beach. There is also a lending library of toys and books. While the resort and community are relatively walkable, we appreciated the bike rentals, reinforcing the idea of leisurely moving from activity to activity.

Palm Springs, Calif.

Slowcations are all about returning home feeling relaxed, and what’s more relaxing than a day of pampering? Especially in a city like Palm Springs, home to one of the top-rated spas in the country, The Spa at Séc-he. After the tour, it wasn’t hard to see why people from near and far kept the spot’s scheduling books full. I was there for six hours and still didn’t get through all the amenities. My focus was the healing mineral bath, followed by a modified version of a polar plunge.

Another focal point was the salt caves and grounding room. They offer various services, such as CBD massages, reflexology, body scrubs, cryotherapy, and cupping. There is also an on-site cafe, juice bar, gym, and full-service salon.

Phuket, Thailand

Spending time with residents is one of my favorite travel activities. I have done this in various ways, such as a volunteer project in New York, cooking classes in Saint Lucia, and a language immersion course in South Korea. At the InterContinental Phuket Resort, guests can book a Kamala bike tour to experience local connections and culture. Kamala is a popular tourist attraction, but over 2.5 hours, you’ll be able to see it from a native’s perspective. One of the bike path routes will lead you to a coconut garden to see how coconuts are harvested. The other connects you to a local artisan to try tie-dying.

As you can see, this travel trend can be tailored to every kind of excursionist, depending on how much you want to slow down. By moving at a slower pace, you can enjoy the destination you’re visiting and return home feeling peaceful rather than like you need a vacation from your vacation. If you can spend all your vacation days in slow mode, try dedicating at least one day to having no agenda and going with the flow.